Dr Osei Kwame Despite, in a video, flexed on his expensive Harley-Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle inside his automobile museum

The renowned businessman revved up the motorcycle as his son, Kennedy Asante Osei, and others watched him

The video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite has courted attention after a video of him at his newly opened automobile museum surfaced on social media.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, the entrepreneur was spotted with an expensive Harley-Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle, which provides a more comfortable ride due to its rear suspension and features powerful V-Twin engines and a responsive ride.

In the presence of some associates, Dr Osei Kwame Despite revved up the motorcycle inside his automobile museum. He kept increasing the engine's speed while the motorcycle was idle.

The renowned businessman appeared to love the experience as he slowly moved the Harley-Davidson Softail Standard motorcycle while his eldest son, Kennedy Asante Osei, watched him flex one of his expensive, prized possessions.

Despite's new automobile museum in Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Group of Companies, who owns a large collection of expensive vehicles, recently commissioned Ghana's first automobile museum at a lavish event on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The extravagant event, which was strictly by invitation, had notable Ghanaian personalities, including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu Osei II, Ibrahim Mahama, Sarkodie, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, Kwaku Manu, Funny Face, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Despite Media staff, John Dumelo, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Kofi Amoa-Abban, Oboy Siki, East Legon Executive Fitness Club members, Jackie Appiah, Nana Kwame Bediako, and others gracing the special occasion.

Individuals interested in touring Despite's automobile museum, filled with a host of vintage and modern exotic vehicles, are required to pay GH₵200 per person as an entry fee.

A week after its grand opening, Dr Osei Kwame Despite hosted friends and members of his East Legon Executive Fitness Club, including retired Ghanaian footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour.

The business mogul created a gaming centre equipped with some expensive gaming gadgets, with which the businessman's friends played. They were spotted wearing VR headsets and riding a VR Racing Moto simulator by FuninVR.

Others also sat on a 360-degree VR motion chair, also known as a virtual reality simulator motion chair.

Below is the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite flexing his Harley-Davidson motorcycle:

Reactions to Despite flexing his motorbike

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

SENA-FOD3KA commented:

"200gh for a view, and I know some producers would rent some of the cars for movie 🎥 production, and that will be very costly. The weak-minded will think he is wasting money, but Despite just built up a future money 💰 machine that will make millions."

Amylace said:

"Naaa, man is still a bad boy ! 😹."

kizito3b2 commented:

"I don’t like this bike.

kolonchy said:

"You naa you go ride your thing."

Despite's son flaunts new look at museum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Osei Kwame Despite's son flaunted his new look as he attended his father's automobile museum launch.

Saahene Osei sported an Afro hairstyle as he and his younger brother walked on the premises of the new museum.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's son's new look triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

