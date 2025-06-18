Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has lashed out at detractors associating him with his godfather Kofi Boat's arrest

The FBI arrested the musician's associate on suspicion that he is the ringleader of the syndicate, which has operated several Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams between 2016 and 2023

The musician has spoken for the first time after news of Kofi Boat's arrest went rife on social media

Shatta Wale has addressed the rumours of his connection to the ongoing fraud case against a ring of cybercrime suspects, including his godfather, Kofi Boat.

Kofi Boat, aka Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, was allegedly picked up by the FBI, along with two other suspects and is facing extradition over a $100 million fraud case.

Kofi Boat was known to be a financier of Shatta Wale's lavish lifestyle in Accra.

Shatta Wale's relationship with the accused has thrown the internet into a huge frenzy as netizens speculate on how the legal case could toll on the musician.

In a recent video, Shatta Wale shed light on the rumours that might be implicated in Kofi Boat's legal woes.

According to the musician, his money is clean and he emphasised that his success cannot be associated with fraud money.

"I'm a clean boy. You guys are tagging me with fraud because your favourites can't compare themselves to me," he said.

"It's music money. If you don't know, come and let's teach you. It's hard work and dedication," Shatta Wale added.

Shatta Wale's reaction after Kofi Boat's arrest

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kofi Boat's arrest.

overwiseghh said:

"I don't know why they hate wale 🇬🇭💔✌️💯👑 he worked hard for his money Ghanaians 🇬🇭."

lighting540 wrote:

"Man knows he is not clean. They way you allow boys to send money through your account, people know. Keep on joking. He is afraid.😂😂."

accraboy1957 remarked:

"Beyonce ft alone can buy x4 of that Rolls Royce since the music released date so imagine another 5 years time how much go reflect in Shattas account . Y’all haters go shame."

rich_cartergram noted:

"Kwasia how can you tell as this story s3 ebe music money 😂😂."

woj3ga shared:

"We hear. E be only you wey your music money long 🤷🏽‍♂️."

abenaboampongmaa commented:

"For God so loved the world that he gave us Shatta Wale😍😍😍."

@akabayire added:

"If his money's so clean, why the sudden need to shout it from the rooftops? Maybe he's just trying to distract from the real dirt."

Shatta Wale lands new Shaxi deal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had signed a new partnership arrangement with Ghana's Youth Employment Agency.

The agency's CEO, Malik Basintale, made a commitment to offer 150 electric vehicles for Shatta Wale's Shaxi platform.

The YEA CEO clarified that the electric vehicles were from a private individual, but he has instructed his team to get the vehicles registered first on Shatta Wale's ride-hailing platform.

