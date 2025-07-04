A video highlighting how Sika Gari, the purported money-doubling scheme, was well-branded by Evangelist Mama Pat has gone viral

A Kumawood actor was spotted in one such advert singing praises of the fraudulent scheme

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared opinions on the role Big Akwes played in the saga

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

News that Evangelist Patricia Asiamah alias Agradaa, the founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour has generated attention.

This comes as the Accra Court, Court 10, on July 3, 2025, found Agradaa guilty of two charges: defrauding by false pretence and charlatanic advertisement.

Popular advert Sika Gari advert done by Big Akwes trends after Agradaa gets jailed for 15 years. Photo credit: @UGC

Source: UGC

A video making the rounds on TikTok showed a popular advertisement featuring famed Kumawood star Big Akwes, which sought to present Agradaa's money-doubling scheme, popularly known as Sika Gari, as credible.

The 23-second advertisement captured Big Akwes in an excited mood, chanting slogans of Sika Gari to several people who had thronged Agradaa's premises, hoping to double their money.

Amid smiles, Big Akwes assured them that they would each get what they came for, after which he jokingly cautioned them not to forget him when they began receiving the purported benefits of the scheme.

Agradraa gets sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labour. Photo credit: @Today TV/Facebook

Source: Instagram

The celebrity endorsement by Big Akwes and his association with Agradaa made the Sika Gari scheme very popular and believable.

At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Watch the video of the advert

Reactions to Big Akwes endorsing Sika Gari

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many accusing Big Akwes of being an accomplice and hence should be picked up.

Em69ji stated:

"Agradaa to PRISON! Here we go! Deal signed between the Ghanaian traditional priest and NSAWAM PRISON for a 15-year deal, running until 2040."

Asaredess added:

"This is the main reason why my ID card is always in my pocket"

Saekennedyofficial22 said:

"But truth be told, a lot of people sitting there were hired to shoot the video."

DION added:

"My uncle was there too. He doesn’t want to work; he wants quick money.

Nana Big D wrote:

"Agradaa going to jail for 15 years and Balthazar going to jail for 18 years Fake people, but Big Akwes, ankasa, nyame na agye no. Anka by now he would be in prison too."

lofty65 added:

"Big Akwes should help serve the sentence."

De Icon wrote:

"My uncle sold all the family properties just to get Sika Gari. I have seen him in the video."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"Pick him up, don't spare him"

Empress Gifty sues Agradaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty Adorye had filed a defamation suit against Nana Agradaa.

The "Watch Me" hitmaker filed a GH₵ 20 million defamation case for numerous allegations levelled against her by Agradaa.

The Tema High Court, in its sitting on Thursday, June 26, 2025, dismissed an application from Agradaa seeking to dismiss the case and ordered her to pay GH₵ 6,000 in costs to the singer.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh