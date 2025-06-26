Gospel musician Empress Gifty has filed a second defamation lawsuit against televangelist Nana Agradaa

Her lawyers filed the new suit at the Tema High Court on Thursday, June 26, 2025, seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages

The fresh legal battle comes after Empress Gifty scored a victory in their ongoing defamation battle after the trial judge threw out Agradaa's motion to dismiss

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty, has filed a fresh lawsuit against Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, for allegedly claiming that she has HIV/AIDS.

Nana Agradaa faces a second defamation lawsuit from Empress Gifty for allegedly claiming that the singer suffers from HIV. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empressgifty60

Empress Gifty’s legal team filed the new case at the Tema High Court on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The new defamation suit was announced by Empress Gifty’s lawyer, who spoke to the press at the premises of the court.

The gospel singer is seeking GH₵ 20 million in damages for the defamatory claim.

Empress Gifty and Agradaa clash in court

The gospel singer and the preacher clashed at the Tema High Court for the resumption of their ongoing legal battle.

Empress Gifty filed her original defamation lawsuit against the Heaven Way Church founder in May after she claimed that the singer engages in extramarital affairs to fund her lifestyle.

During their first court date on June 11, Nana Agradaa’s legal team filed a motion for the defamation lawsuit to be dismissed, while the judge adjourned the case till June 26.

Upon resumption of proceedings, the trial judge dismissed the motion as frivolous and awarded costs to the tune of GH₵ 6,000 against Agradaa.

The judge adjourned the case to July 16 for a ruling on an application from Empress Gifty’s legal team to bar Nana Agradaa from making further damaging remarks about her.

After the ruling, Nana Agradaa spoke to the public and expressed little concern about the ongoing proceedings.

Empress files second defamation claim against Agradaa

Amid the ongoing defamation court case, it has since emerged that Nana Agradaa ostensibly made more serious allegations against Empress Gifty.

Speaking after Agradaa’s motion to dismiss the case was thrown out, Empress Gifty’s lawyer said they have filed a second defamation case against the preacher.

Tema High Court rules against Nana Agradaa's motion to dismiss Empress Gifty's defamation lawsuit, awards GH₵ 6,000 cost against her. Image credit: @originalagradaa, @empressgifty60

He said Agradaa alleged that Empress Gifty was HIV positive, triggering their second lawsuit.

Empress Gifty’s lawyer also said that his law firm has served notice to Nana Agradaa to withdraw some allegations she made against him.

He said if she failed to do so, he would also file a lawsuit against her for defamation.

