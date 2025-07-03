A video of an individual purported to be a victim of Agradaa's sinister money-doubling scheme has resurfaced

The woman, Sarah, claims she gave Agradaa a pot of gold nuggets, but the self-styled traditionalist confiscated it

The video is gaining ground online after a circuit court sentenced Agradaa to 15 years in prison

Agradaa's alleged wrongdoings have begun to gain mainstream attention after a circuit court sentenced her to 15 years in prison with hard labour.

Agradaa Jailed 15 Years: Video Of Alleged Sika Gari Victim Crying Over Her Lost Property Resurfaces

A video of Sarah, an alleged victim of Agradaa's cunning ways, has surfaced on social media.

Sarah staged a protest at the Parliament House on May 16, 2024, seeking to gain the attention of the powers that be.

According to Sarah, her grandmother handed over a pot of gold nuggets to her when she was younger, which was supposed to ease her through her adult life.

"My grandmother told me to look for someone to pray over the gold for me when I become older so I can later profit off it," Sarah said.

Following her grandmother's recommendation, Sarah took the gold to Agradaa after seeing an advertisement for the latter's spiritual abilities on TV.

Agradaa was then a self-styled ritualist known for her alleged money-doubling 'Sika Gari' scheme.

Sarah claims that she took the property to Agradaa, who demanded a service fee of GH₵1000.

Later, when she went with the service fees, Sarah claims that Agradaa allegedly said she would no longer take GH₵ 1000 but GH₵4000.

"I told her that I won't get that much money and demanded that my gold be given to me. But she threw me out," Sarah said.

As of last year during the protest, Sarah claimed that she had been chasing Agradaa for six years.

She established that her efforts to seek support from the police had proven futile, especially because no one knew about her transaction with Agradaa.

Today, an Accra circuit court convicted Agradaa of defrauding by false pretences, advertising a money-doubling scam, and duping church members.

Why was Agradaa jailed for 15 years?

On October 11, 2023, Agradaa was arraigned and charged with charlatanic advertisement and six counts of defrauding by false pretences.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail. Subsequently, she was charged with similar offences before the Circuit Courts 4 and 10, where she has been attending hearings.

The controversial televangelist was accused of advertising a money-doubling scam on Today's TV and some social media platforms.

The accused allegedly invited the public to attend an all-night service at her church so they could have their money doubled.

The facts as presented to the court indicated that over 1,000 people who attended the all-night service handed over huge sums of money to Agradaa, but she failed to double the money as promised.

