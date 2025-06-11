The family of Kobby GH's deceased girlfriend has reacted to the heartbreaking demise of their beloved

In a video, a lady who claimed to be Philippa's sister expressed grief and responded to speculations of her sister cheating on Kobby

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The family house of Ghanaian blogger GH Kobby's deceased girlfriend has been thrown into a state of mourning following her heartbreaking demise.

Her relatives were captured in trending social media videos wailing bitterly after learning about her demise.

Popular blogger allegedly shoots girlfriend, leading to her demise. Image source: Yaa Babe116

Source: TikTok

Some relatives, including her grandmother, grandfather, and Richlove, a lady claiming to be her sister, reacted to the devastating news.

Richlove expressed grief over the incident and opened up about how her family heard of her sister's passing.

Phillipa's grandmother also accused Kobby of deliberately shooting her for money rituals, despite not providing any evidence to back her claim.

Kobby GH allegedly shoots lover

Tuesday, June 10, 2025, was a fateful day for Kobby GH, some friends and his girlfriend, Philippa, also known as Yaa Baby, or Yaa Yaa.

The social media personality and two other friends had travelled to a local community in Yeji after attending the late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II's funeral rites when he reportedly shot Yaa Baby.

Multiple reports indicated that GH Kobby accidentally shot his girlfriend in the left arm after he retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air.

He reportedly rushed the lady to St. Martin’s Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving.

The visibly distraught lady narrated how Phillipa's family heard the news and dismissed claims suggesting that Phillipa was cheating on Kobby.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh