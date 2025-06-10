Kimathi Rawlings, son of the late president Jerry John Rawlings, turned heads after he appeared at the Mamponghene’s ongoing funeral

Rawlings’ only male son and his mother, Nana Konadu, were spotted at the event exchanging pleasantries with people

The late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, died in April 2025 and is being sent off in a planned series of funeral rites

Kimathi Rawlings, the only son of former president Jerry John Rawlings, caused a stir on social media after he showed up at the ongoing funeral of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II.

Kimathi Rawlings and his mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman, attend the Mamponghene's funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025. Image credit: @dephamousguyemma

Rawlings’ son and his mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman, represented the former first family at the funeral.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the two were seen arriving at the event.

Nana Konadu hooked her hand into her son’s elbow to support herself.

Their appearance attracted a number of people who wanted to exchange pleasantries with them.

Kimathi Rawlings displayed statesmanly qualities as he took time to converse with those seeking his attention.

His affability mirrored that of his father, who was known for his charismatic personality.

Ghanaians praised Kimathi for maturing into the role of a politician and marvelled at his transformation into a clone of the late JJ Rawlings.

The late Mamponghene's funeral in Kumasi has been graced by the presence of numerous dignitaries from Ghana's political world.

Former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo were both spotted during the event, as was current President John Dramani Mahama.

Other politicians who attended were former vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Abetifi member of parliament, Honourable Bryan Acheampong, and many others.

Watch the video of Nana Konadu and her son at the Mamponghene’s funeral below.

Kimathi has accompanied his mother to numerous public events since the death of Jerry Rawlings.

In March, they appeared at the Agrihouse Foundation’s seventh Gathering of the Royals and Legacy Honours event at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

Kimathi Rawlings frequently accompanies his mother to public events since the passing of his father, JJ Rawlings. Image credit: @moronewsupdates and @zanetorofficial

They joined numerous other dignitaries at the event, including Kimathi's sister, the Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings.

Reactions to Kimathi Rawlings at Mamponghene’s funeral

Ghanaians shared their views on Kimathi Rawlings being spotted at the funeral of the late Mamponghene.

NK commented:

"Nothing to see here, just an Asante mother and Asante son mourning in Asanteman 😅🙌🏾”

Rosé.of.Life🌹🌟💝 wrote:

"As for him, his name is JJJ (Junior Jerry John)😃"

Essie Anowa wrote:

"He is really looking like his dad in recent times."

Zack's Bite noted:

"Wow ... time changes indeed. Who thought a child of Rawlings and his mother could walk the streets of Asante Mampong so calmly?"

Oheneyere said:

"Papa J photo copy✌✌✌❤

Ikela Paro commented:

"Like Rawlings no born boy ego pain me paaaa ooooo, see photocopy😍. This guy finnnnnnnne."

Kimathi Rawlings attends event in father’s honour

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kimathi Rawlings attended an event in Burkina Faso held to honour his late father.

A street in the West African country was named after Jerry Rawlings in recognition of his contributions to the causes of African unity and Pan Africanism.

John Jerry Rawlings Avenue was unveiled on Saturday, May 17, 2025, on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum in Ouagadougou.

