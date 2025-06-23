The late Jerry John Rawlings' 78th birthday celebration was held at the NDC's headquarters on Sunday, June 22

The late former President's children, Amina and Kimathi Rawlings, attended the event that honoured their late father

Amina Rawlings' sighting at Jerry John Rawlings' 78th birthday celebration party marked a rare public appearance

The late former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings' family celebrated his 78th birthday on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

A birthday celebration event was held at the headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Adama Avenue, Accra, to mark the special milestone of the ruling party's late founder.

Numerous high-profile members of the NDC, including the party's Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, attended the event.

When did JJ Rawlings pass away?

Jerry John (JJ) Rawlings passed away at 73 at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after reportedly suffering complications from COVID-19. He had initially been admitted to the hospital after a short-term illness.

The former Ghanaian president died less than a month after burying his mother, Victoria Agbotui, who passed away on September 24, 2020.

Jerry John Rawlings was given a state funeral attended by many local and international political leaders, traditional leaders, and other important dignitaries.

Amina, Kimathi attend late father's birthday celebration

The late Jerry John Rawlings' children, Amina Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings, also graced the event to remember the memory of their father on his birthday.

The late Jerry John Rawlings with his wife, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, and their children, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings and Amina Rawlings. Photo source: JJ Rawlings

Footage from the event that surfaced on social media showed Amina and Kimathi receiving a rousing welcome as they arrived at the NDC headquarters without their mother, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

The Rawlings siblings appeared cheerful as they exchanged pleasantries with some of the traditional leaders and other dignitaries who were invited as special guests at the birthday celebration event.

Amina Rawlings' sighting at her late father's 78th birthday celebration party marked a rare public appearance by the University of Dundee alumna, who, unlike her siblings Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings, has remained out of the public eye for most of her adult life.

She was recently spotted with her brother as they travelled to neighbouring Burkina Faso with other prominent members of the current NDC administration for an event.

At the event, the Burkina Faso government, led by Captain Ibrahim Traore, honoured the late Jerry John Rawlings by renaming a street in Ouagadougou after him following the inauguration of the Thomas Sankara Mausoleum.

The videos of Amina Rawlings at her late father's birthday party are below:

Amina's appearance at father's birthday stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Samuel Asakiya commented:

"She is just like her father."

Val Hardman said:

"That's not Zanetor, please."

Serenity Maccarthy wrote:

"Herh, resemblance paa be dis?"

Kimathi accompanies his mother to Mamponghene's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kimathi Rawlings accompanied his mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, to the late Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025.

The late Jerry John Rawlings' son and widow exchanged pleasantries with some guests as they arrived at the event. Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to liken Kimathi Rawlings to his late dad.

