Former First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, didn't disappoint with her look at the 2025 State Of The Nation address

She was among the best-dressed female politicians in parliament on February 27, 2025, with her stylish outfit

Some social media users have named her as one of the most fashionable Former First Ladies in Ghana

Former First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, has always been a top style icon.

The widow of former President Jerry Rawlings was among the top personalities who attended President John Dramani Mahama's first State Of The Nation address at the parliament house of Ghana.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings rocks a long-sleeve outfit to the 2025 State Of The Nation Address. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings looked classy in a two-tone ensemble that suited her outstanding personality.

The fashion influencer wore a long-sleeve blazer and matching long skirt while modelling in black stilettos to complete her look.

The Former First Lady wore a beautiful and neatly tied turban that matched with her stylish outfit and held a classy bag to complete her look.

Nana Konadu rocks a stylish outfit

Former First Lady of Ghana, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, turned heads at the parliament with her two-piece outfit as president John Mahama read his first State Of The Nation address.

Some Ghanaians have commented on Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' exquisite look on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below

official_elisheba stated:

"At her age she’s still got the steeze 😍 Love it."

ticklesbite stated:

"Beautiful woman 🥰 wearing heels at this age 😍."

lindaoppong.37454 stated:

"Wow at age 75 ,still can wear heels?."

gyima97 stated:

"The first lady ever ❤️ ❤️❤️ nobody can compete 👏."

the_legal_nurse stated:

"If classy was a person 👏😍."

diana_london_closet stated:

"Beautiful 🙌🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍😍."

Tillygoddess stated:

"Our Grandma never retires 😍."

abenagracelife stated:

"Stylish till casket 🙌🔥❤️🙌."

selasesosu stated:

"Is the bag for me."

maamefrimpomaa.3517 stated:

"I want to join the ushers."

abbygurl_deoptimist stated:

"Trade mark ; 👠 & Long sleeves ♥️ 👌 ❤️."

anderson.ewurabena stated:

"Soo demure😍😍."

dekniicitizen stated:

"Chaiiiii this woman and fashion since the 60's oooo."

Sandrahildigard stated:

"If I refuse to grow as a person 😍."

kilikis_finds stated:

"She’s ALWAYS on point!! 😍😍🔥🔥."

President Mahama poses with NDC ladies

President John Mahama took beautiful photos with some members of the National Democratic Congress after delivering his first State Of The Nation address.

Ghana's First Lady, Her Excellency Lordina Mahama, looked regal in a two-piece lace outfit and a beautiful cornrow hairstyle.

The first Female Vice president of Ghana, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, looked very demure in a classy outfit. The professor styled her look with a matching handbag.

President John Mahama rocks smock

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama's outfit to deliver his first State Of The Nation address.

The fourteenth president of Ghana wore a colourful smock and black trousers styled with black leather shoes.

Some social media users have commented on President John Dramani's outfit to the political event.

Source: YEN.com.gh