Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, was seen enjoying quality time with his peers after acquiring the Black Volta Gold Mining Project

The renowned industrialist, who is the brother of Ghana's President, secured a $100 million facility for the project on July 7

The game-changing moment was praised by Sam Jonah, another Ghanaian billionaire and Ibrahim Mahama's close friend

Ghanaian entrepreneur Ibrahim Mahama was seen in a happy mood after signing the papers for the acquisition of the Black Volta Gold Mining Project.

Ibrahim Mahama serves champagne after signing a deal to acquire the Black Volta Gold Mining Project for $100m

The deal makes Ibrahim Mahama the owner of Ghana’s first large-scale, indigenous-owned gold mining venture.

At the signing ceremony, the renowned industrialist, who is the brother of President John Dramani Mahama, was spotted celebrating his new milestone.

Videos from the ceremony captured Ibrahim Mahama pouring out champagne to his guests, who included Ghanaian billionaire Sam Jonah.

Ibrahim Mahama was also seen cracking jokes with Ghanaian parliamentarian Kwame A-Plus and digital media mogul GH Hyper.

He told them that his new acquisition, the Black Volta Gold Project, situated in an area historically known for its gold deposits in the Upper West Region, had nothing to do with Galamsey or illegal mining.

The heartwarming moments between Ibrahim Mahama, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Engineers and Planners (E&P) and his rich friends have garnered traction online.

Sam Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital and Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers and Planners, pose for a picture. Photo source: Ghanakenya

Sam Jonah praises Ibrahim's Volta Project acquisition

The executive Chairman of Jonah Capital, an equity fund based in Johannesburg, South Africa. spoke at length during Ibrahim Mahama's signing ceremony, praising the industrialist's acquisition.

The billionaire who was previously president of AngloGold Ashanti described Ibrahim Mahama’s move to acquire the Black Volta Gold Mining Project as “a long overdue breakthrough and a powerful symbol of what is possible when vision meets courage and ambition meets execution”.

He established that Ibrahim Mahama's move was very timely as it blended in smoothly with the efforts of his brother, President John Dramani Mahama's aggressive efforts to promote greater Ghanaian participation in the mining industry.

Reactions to Ibrahim bagging $100M Volta-Mining Project

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Ibrahim Mahama's acquisition of the Black Volta Gold Mining Project.

trignaire_enterprise said:

"Congratulations, sir! Young entrepreneurs like me aspire to be like you and create more wealth and opportunities in our homeland 🇬🇭!"

CASHOUT shared:

"This one no be galamsey part got me rolling on the floor 😂😂😂 and I am still on the floor."

haileselasse remarked:

"The way A-plus dey do close marking and follow-back like that, Ibrahim and his people have to keep an eye on him oo, yoo😅😅😅."

Ibrahim Mahama scolds Appiah Stadium

