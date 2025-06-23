Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has offered support to the University of Ghana School of Law in its ongoing construction project.

Ibrahim Mahama Donates Cement to The University of Ghana School of Law Building

The Chief Executive Officer of the Engineers and Planners company reportedly donated all the cement needed for the construction of its new building complex through his company, Dzata Cement.

In a statement on Monday, June 23, 2025, the University of Ghana School of Law expressed its profound gratitude to Mr Ibrahim Mahama for his generous gesture towards the institution and its developmental project.

In their statement, they wrote:

"Huge applause for Mr. Ibrahim Mahama! 🙌.We're grateful for your support in enhancing our building complex at the University of Ghana School of Law. Thank you for your commitment to our community! 🎉 Ayekoo!"

