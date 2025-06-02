Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama had an encounter with controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium at an event on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Ibrahim Mahama Scolds Appiah Stadium As He Complains Over Sam Jonah's Handshake Snub: "Gyae Ruff No"

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engineers and Planners was among several wealthy business magnates who attended the opening day of the Mining in Motion Summit at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted making his appearance at the high-profile event with businessman and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Samuel Esson Jonah.

President John Dramani Mahama's younger brother engaged in a friendly conversation with the former CEO of Ashanti Goldfields Company, whom he considers a mentor, as they arrived at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City.

As they walked down the hallway inside the hotel, Ibrahim Mahama and Sam Jonah exchanged pleasantries with some dignitaries who were present at the event.

The prominent businessman encountered political commentator Appiah Stadium and shook his hand in the hallway. However, the staunch NDC supporter expressed disappointment after failing to secure a handshake from Sam Jonah.

His complaints did not go down well with Ibrahim Mahama, who scolded him for his utterances and warned him to be on his best behaviour at the event before walking off with Sam Jonah and others.

The footage of Ibrahim Mahama scolding Appiah Stadium gathered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. The incident was the second time the businessman had scolded his Kumasi-based fan over his public utterances in recent months.

In February, the renowned businessman cautioned Appiah Stadium over his forceful approach toward President John Dramani Mahama in public at Minister of Interior Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka's mother's funeral service.

During their brief interaction, Ibrahim Mahama expressed concern over Appiah Stadium’s seemingly aggressive demeanour towards President Mahama after he was denied a meeting with him after the State of the Nation Address at the Parliament House.

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama scolding Appiah Stadium:

Reactions to Ibrahim Mahama scolding Appiah Stadium

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

leojnine commented:

"The fanfooling becomes annoying at some point🤣🤣."

jesse_legendary said:

"You people think Appiah Stadium will be ashamed? He's shameless 😅. That be how he dey get his daily bread, and he's never stopping because of one bad day at office. Watch out for more 👍🏿."

bigquammy05 wrote:

"It’s about time someone put him in his place. Getting unbearable. Where is the security protocol observed?"

