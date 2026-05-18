Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, has gone viral after being spotted selling baby diapers at Madina Market

Social media users have reacted to the video, with many praising her interaction with ordinary market women

The viral moment continues to generate discussion about her influence in Ghana’s social and entertainment space

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Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Evangelist Mama Pat or Agradaa, has once again become the centre of social media attention after a video of her selling baby diapers at the Madina Market went viral online.

The controversial but popular evangelist was seen actively engaging traders and shoppers as part of a promotional campaign for a children’s diaper brand, where she joined a team of marketers, salespersons and other personalities to create awareness for the product in the busy market environment.

Evangelist Patricia Asiedua engages with market women while promoting a baby diaper brand at Madina Market. Photo caption: HunnyDiapers/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the trending video, Evangelist Mama Pat is seen moving from one section of the market to another, interacting directly with market women and customers while promoting the baby diaper brand.

Her energetic presence quickly drew attention, with many market traders visibly excited to see her in person. Several of the women gathered around her, exchanging pleasantries, laughing, and openly expressing admiration for her.

The evangelist also responded warmly, engaging them in friendly conversation and expressing her own excitement about meeting and interacting with the traders.

Warm reception from market women

Market women at Madina appeared delighted by her visit, with many of them stopping their activities briefly to interact with her during the promotional exercise.

The atmosphere, as captured in the viral video, showed a mix of excitement and curiosity, as traders welcomed her into their space and participated in the product awareness campaign.

Her approachable attitude and willingness to engage with ordinary traders have been widely noted in the reactions that followed the video online.

Since the video surfaced, social media users have been sharing mixed but largely positive reactions, with many praising her lively interaction style and openness.

Others have described her recent public engagements as part of a new chapter in her life following her return from prison after a brief encounter with the law.

A new public image taking shape

In recent months, Evangelist Mama Pat has been seen taking up more public and community-based roles, often appearing in promotional and outreach activities that bring her closer to everyday Ghanaians.

Evangelist Mama Pat shares a light moment with traders during her visit to Madina Market. Evangelist Mama Pat/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Observers suggest that her increasing visibility in such engagements may be part of efforts to reshape her public image and demonstrate a more relatable and reformed persona.

Her latest appearance at Madina Market has once again placed her in the spotlight, with discussions continuing online about her evolving role in Ghana’s social and entertainment space.

Social media reacts to Agradaa’s new public role

Scores of social media users took to the comment sections to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

Gifty Anny commented:

"Are you sure she will sell them? Mama Pat is just taking fans."

Tely Ampomaa said:

"The government wanted to take our joy giver away."

Horizon shared:

"Wow, Second chance is the best chance."

Watch the TikTok video here:

Nana Agradaa recounts prison experience

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that evangelist Nana Agradaa, who is now an ex-convict, had admitted that she was shaking in fear when she was taken to prison and had struggled to accept her 15-year sentence.

She said prayer and scriptures like Acts 12 and John 1 became her source of strength behind bars, with the video capturing her description of her time in prison as a period of deep reflection and spiritual growth.

Source: YEN.com.gh