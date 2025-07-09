Richlove, a friend of the late Yaa Baby, who was buried on July 5 in Kumasi, has immortalised the deceased's life with a new tattoo

The deceased's bestie shared her moments as the tattoo artist inked Yaa Baby's legacy on her thigh

Her tattoo came with a special message to sum up her bond with Yaa Baby, whose life was cut short by her boyfriend

After Yaa Baby's funeral on Saturday, July 5, in Apatrapa, Kumasi, one of her friends, Richlove, has courted attention online with her tattoo.

The late Yaa Baby's bestie, Richlove, gets a memento of her after her funeral. Photo source: Certifiedlonergirl

Richlove, a close friend of the late Yaa Baby, inked an artwork in honour of the deceased's short-lived life on her thigh.

She opted for a hand reaching out from the heavens to another hand beneath the skies. The hand above is likely to be Yaa Baby's, while hers was beneath, signifying that their friendship will transcend death.

The tattoo also came with the inscription "You were a lesson I had to learn" and the date of Yaa Baby's death.

Yaa Baby and Richlove had been friends for a long time. Richlove has shared several of her old moments with the late Yaa Baby on her TikTok page as a way of mourning her.

"Friends may come and go, but sisters are forever!🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹friends who totally became family. Friendship like ours is hard to find in this world. I’m so glad we share an unbreakable bond.❤️🥹I love you and I know you love me more 😔till we meet again, and I will tell you all about it when I see you again, sis."

What happened to Yaa Baby?

Yaa Baby, GH Kobby's girlfriend, was accidentally shot on June 10, 2025. She passed away as a result of the incident.

Multiple reports indicated that Yaa Baby was shot in the left arm after Kobby retrieved a gun from his luxurious car to fire warning shots in the air.

The young man and two of his friends who were with him during the incident were arrested and kept in custody until recently, when one of the two friends, popularly known as Obolo, was released.

Netizens react to Richlove's tattoo of Yaa Baby

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Sarfowaa🌚❤️🦋🫂👑🫀 said:

"Hmm 3ny3 easy oo 😭I’ve been there before 😭stay strong dear."

Abenamildred2 wrote:

"How I wish I had someone like you in my life ❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭."

Judith’s luxury boutique 🛍️👠 remarked:

"Please try and heal, I don’t really know u, but I feel ur pain from afar 😭."

Kuffour Kaakyire commented:

"Till we meet again, and I will tell you all about it when I see you again, sis @Yaababe got me tearing😢😭 be strong girl."

Yaa Baby's mother speaks on daughter's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yaa Baby's mother had recounted her last moments with her daughter in a video.

She explained that she usually called her daughter every morning to check on her, and the act had become a ritual.

On Tuesday, June 10, Yaa Baby’s mother said she did not call her daughter but rather received a call from her around noon. She recalled her daughter instructed her to take delivery of a package that would be brought to her address.

