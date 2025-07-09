Ghanaian media personality Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa, has addressed rumours surrounding the funeral donations of her former colleague, Girls SP.

Auntie Naa, according to the deceased's family, has hijacked a huge portion of Girls SP's funds for her funeral and given just a small portion to them.

However, Auntie Naa in a video debunked the claims, stressing that they were untrue.

Tension is brewing between the family of the late Girls SP and popular media personality Auntie Naa, following serious allegations surrounding the handling of public funeral donations.

According to statements made by members of Girl SP's family, Auntie Naa, who played a visible role in fundraising efforts after her tragic passing, is being accused of withholding the majority of the funeral contributions.

Girls SP's first child, Yaw Boateng, claims the family was given only a small portion of the funds, while the remainder allegedly remains unaccounted for.

Source: YEN.com.gh