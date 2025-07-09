A Koforidua plantain seller broke down in tears as she shared how MP Okyere Baafi helped her daughter become a Police Officer

The woman had appealed to the New Juaben South MP for help after her daughter completed school with no support to pursue a career

Through the MP’s intervention, the young woman joined the Ghana Police Service, becoming the first government worker in their family

A popular roasted plantain and yam vendor in O’Green, Koforidua, has shared a deeply emotional story of how New Juaben South MP Michael Okyere Baafi helped her daughter.

Plantain seller cries out in gratitude after New Juaben South MP Michael Okyere Baafi helped her daughter become a police officer. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, the food vendor disclosed that her daughter became the first person to work for the government in their family, thanks to the lawmaker.

The woman recounted how, in a moment of desperation, she approached the New Juaben South MP during one of his visits to the constituency.

Fighting back tears, she explained that her daughter had completed school but had no financial backing or connections to pursue a career in law enforcement.

MP Okyere Baafi helps plantain seller's daughter

According to her, Okyere Baafi listened compassionately and promised to assist. This was an assurance she initially doubted, but to her surprise, the MP followed through on his word.

True to his word, the MP used his influence to support the young woman’s entry into the Ghana Police Service.

MP Okyere Baafi receives praises for helping the daughter of a plantain and yam vendor become a police officer. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

Source: UGC

Now the vendor’s daughter has graduated as a police officer, a milestone that brought overwhelming pride to the family.

In a video shared on social media, the joyful and grateful mother publicly thanked the MP for changing their lives.

“We had no government worker in our family, but through Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, we now have a police officer,” she said, visibly moved.

The mother ended her message with heartfelt prayers for the MP, calling on God to bless and protect him for his selfless support.

Watch the video below.

MP Okyere applauded for helping plantain seller

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the video on X and were touched by it. Some of the comments are below.

@jaydenb70283129 commented:

"You see the way your mama suffer cry for help wey you reach where you reach? Make we no hear say you de disrespect mama ooo Yooo!!!"

@BrobbeyElisha said:

"MP God bless you so much. 👏"

@bilo__x commented:

"Openly embracing corruption! How did the MP intervene in a recruitment that was supposed to be fair to all Ghanaians and not a few who had political connections? SMH we are cooked!!!!!"

@BaafiBantama wrote:

"What the woman is saying shouldn’t be taken lightly at all; this is the handiwork of effective leadership!"

Newly graduated officers celebrate cheerfully

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported how newly graduated police officers celebrated in high spirits at the Ghana Police Academy in Tesano, Accra.

In a video that trended on social media, the officers could be seen dancing joyfully in their ceremonial uniforms after completing their passing-out parade.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh