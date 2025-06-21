Hundreds of sympathisers joined Auntie Naa, host of the Oyerepa Afutuo Show, to bury her late colleague, Girls SP

The late Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, aka Girls SP, who was a renowned panellist on the show, was confirmed dead on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Scenes from the funeral grounds have surfaced on social media as Ghanaians pay their last respects

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian radio pundit, Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, aka Girls SP, who passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, has been buried. Her funeral took place in Kumasi on June 21, 2025.

Auntie Naa and sympathisers to pay their last respects to Oyerepa Afutuo's Girls SP. Photo source: BeatsRadioGH, AuntieNaaOriginal

Source: Facebook

Girls SP was a seasoned voice on the viral talk show Oyerepa Afutuo, hosted by Eunice Amerley Nortey, popularly known as Auntie Naa.

She had a jovial personality, which made her a delight for many of the show's fans. The show's host, Auntie Naa, in a post announcing her late colleague's death in March, referenced her late impact, saying

"Your laughter, wisdom and vibrant spirit lit up every room - especially on the Auntie Naa show. You brought joy and humour to so many people. Your voice may be silent, but your impact will live on forever."

Girls SP's impact came to bear at her funeral as hundreds of sympathisers gathered to pay their last respects.

Here are some videos from the funeral.

Girls SP's coffin leaves the funeral grounds for the cemetery

Auntie Naa fulfils Girls SP's dying wish

While alive, Girls SP had a dying wish. She once established on live radio that she wishes Auntie Naa and the Oyerepa Afutuo team, including viewers and listeners, would bury her when she passes away.

In a video culled from the funeral's live stream, Auntie Naa and the Oyerepa Afutuo team were hailed for the befitting farewell given to their late colleague.

It was established that Auntie Naa assured Girls SP's family that she and her team would handle the funeral's organisation just as the late Girls SP wished.

Netizens mourn with Auntie Naa

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians inr reaction to Auntie Naa and Oyerepa FM's sendoff for the late Girls SP.

extravagantbosslady said:

"Indeed God has his own way to arise our blessings,girls will smile wherever she is Aunty Naa words cant explain ot enough but may the God Lord bless you."

Cobbisevents Gh remarked:

"Awwww God bless Auntie Naa and Oyerepa workers awww Girls girls is proud of you 🥲🥲🙏🏻."

Theophica Akosua Adjei wrote:

"May heaven welcome you Girls 🌹🌹🌹Ripp till we meet again."

Posh1 added:

"Never knew a stranger can take you as her own and love you more than some of your family members! Big ups to aunty naa."

Girls SP's family recounts her last moments

Before Girls SP's demise, she had taken a long hiatus from the show. The late Oyerepa Afutuo pundit explained she had been ill, hence her absence, but promised to return once she recovered.

After Girls SP's death was announced, YEN.com.gh reported that her family opened up about the radio pundit's final moments.

According to Girls SP's children, their mother never recovered. The children noted in an interview that their mother was diagnosed with diabetes when she fell ill. She was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she unfortunately passed away.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh