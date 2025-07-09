The family of Girls SP, the late panel member of Oyerepa Afutuo, has accused Auntie Naa of hijacking funds for her funeral

In a video, the eldest son of Girls SP stated that the family received only a fraction of the funds for the funeral

Netizens who saw the video were upset and called out the family of Girls SP in the comments section

Tension is brewing between the family of the late Girl SP and popular media personality Auntie Naa, following serious allegations surrounding the handling of public funeral donations.

According to statements made by members of Girl SP's family, Auntie Naa, who played a visible role in fundraising efforts after her tragic passing, is being accused of withholding the majority of the funeral contributions.

Girls SP's first child, Yaw Boateng, claims the family was given only a small portion of the funds, while the remainder allegedly remains unaccounted for.

On June 21, 2025, Girls SP, born Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, was laid to rest in Kumasi after passing away in March the same year. Reports from her family indicate that she died after battling an illness.

Girls SP's funeral was well attended by family and loved ones, including Auntie Naa, who could not make it to her one-week observation due to ill health.

Drama is unfolding after her funeral as her family members have accused Auntie Naa and the Oyerepa Afutuo crew of seizing her funeral donations.

Watch the video of Girls SP's family speaking on the funeral donations below:

