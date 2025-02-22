A Ghanaian man is not happy with popular television host Auntie Naa over her handling of a case

In a video, the man criticised Auntie Naa as being unfair, following her judgement on the matter

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some agreed with him while others disagreed

A Ghanaian man has taken to social media to criticise popular television host Auntie Naa of Oyerepa FM over her handling of a case on her show.

The man identified as Quodjo_Phamous on TikTok stated that Auntie Naa had unfairly passed judgement on a particular case.

Quodjo referred to a particular case where a woman dragged her baby daddy to Oyerepa Afutuo to seek custody of her child after seven years of abandoning him.

In making their case, it came up that the woman dumped the child on its father when he was just a baby and went to marry another man.

The man helplessly found another woman, cohabited and gave the child out to her to take care of.

Years later, the woman who abandoned the child returned to seek custody of her child and received support from Auntie Naa.

The young man who seems unhappy about the matter took to his social media account to express his displeasure.

