Edina Bakatue Ends in Success, Obroni Chief Participates in Royal Parade, Receives Kingly Treatment
- Videos making the rounds online documenting the recently held Edina Bakatue festival at Elmina in the Central Region have left many in awe
- This comes after a white man enstooled as a chief, dressed in beautiful traditional regalia, joined the chiefs during the royal procession
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video were left in awe, with many expressing delight over what happened
It was a beautiful display of culture in Elmina, in the Central Region of Ghana, during the recently held 2025 Edina Bakatue Festival.
The annual festival, celebrated on the first Tuesday of July, saw the people of Elmina come out in their numbers to celebrate and mark the opening of the fishing season.
Photos that have gone viral captured a beautiful moment where chiefs, adorned in Kente cloth, were seated in palanquins during the royal procession as they paraded through the streets of Elmina.
An adorable video that has since gone viral on the TikTok page of @edithsoblessed captured a beautiful moment featuring respected businessman David Duron, who was enstooled as the Development Chief (Nkosuohene) of the Edina Traditional Council under the stool name "Nana Ekow Ankama I", taking part in the procession.
Dressed in a traditional regalia and gold jewellery befitting his status as a chief, Nana Ekow Ankama I wore a bright smile as he and his entourage walked through the streets of Elmina.
Nana Ekow Ankama I is the owner of Lemon Beach Resort, Anomansa Restaurant, and Lemon Lounge, all located in the Central Region.
At the time of writing this report, the video had raked in over 5,000 likes and 300 comments.
Reactions to the Edina Bakatue Festival
Social media users who took to the comments section were left in awe of the beautiful cultural display exhibited at the recently held Edina Bakatue Festival.
Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:
"He truly deserves this recognition"
Miss Nti reacted:
“Do you know the difference between a king and a chief? In Ghana, if you add value to a community, they can give you the title of Nkosuohene.”
Mayorchuks commented:
“Just imagine... to be frank, the Eze Ndi Igbo in Ghana must come out to make an open apology to the Igbo nation, because he makes slaves talk to us.”
Fire said:
“When the Asantes brag aaa errr, let them brag!!! Because look at all this oo. Those people are blessed with the kingship blood ankasa.”
Heleys opined:
“So nice, my Ghanaians! We show 100% love out there. Just look at it,so nice! Elmina, you do all.”
Chief dances to King Paluta’s song
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a chief went viral in 2024 after he did the unthinkable by dancing to King Paluta’s hit song “Makoma” while being carried in a palanquin during the Agona Kwanyako Akwambo Festival procession.
The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on X, showed him adorned in traditional regalia as he swayed and moved rhythmically to the song.
The audience, mesmerised by the chief's performance, began cheering him on as he showed off some impressive dance moves.
