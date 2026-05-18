Popular traditional priest Kweku Bonsam has gone viral after being spotted inspecting the premises of Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono near Tema

The visit comes after Kweku Bonsam publicly expressed interest in purchasing the church property belonging to Emmanuel Badu Kobi

The viral development has triggered mixed reactions across social media platforms, with many users debating the future of the church property

Popular Ghanaian traditional priest Kweku Bonsam has stirred conversations online after he was spotted inspecting the premises of Glorious Wave Church International at Sakumono near Tema.

The viral moment comes days after the outspoken traditional priest publicly expressed interest in purchasing the church property reportedly put up for sale by founder and leader Emmanuel Badu Kobi.

Photo credit: 1957/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In videos circulating on social media, Kweku Bonsam was seen touring different sections of the church premises while interacting with people around the facility.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, he confirmed that he was indeed at the property to assess the building following his interest in acquiring it.

According to him, he was highly impressed by the beauty, structure and overall grandeur of the church facility.

The traditional priest explained that should the purchase materialise, he intends to convert the church building into a national shrine that would serve traditional priests across the country.

Kweku Bonsam reacts to Prophet Badu Kobi’s church sale

Kweku Bonsam also used the opportunity to criticise what he described as the lack of support from Christians toward Prophet Badu Kobi during his difficult period.

According to him, it was surprising that fellow Christians had not stepped forward in large numbers to support the embattled preacher despite his years of ministry work.

He argued that if Christians were unwilling to support one of their own, then traditional leaders like himself were prepared to step in and acquire the property for another purpose.

His comments have since triggered intense reactions online, with social media users debating the possible transformation of a Christian worship centre into a traditional shrine.

Prophet Badu Kobi speaks on financial struggles

The development follows recent comments by Prophet Badu Kobi, who opened up publicly about facing financial difficulties and his intention to sell the Sakumono church property.

Photo credit: Kweku Bonsam/Facebook, Prophet Badu Kobi/Facebook

Source: UGC

According to the founder of Glorious Wave Church International, the decision to sell the building was not solely because of financial pressure but was also influenced by what he described as divine direction to relocate his ministry to a different location.

He explained that proceeds from the sale would help him acquire land and construct a new church facility elsewhere, although he declined to disclose the intended location.

Social media reactions intensify

Since videos of Kweku Bonsam’s visit surfaced online, the issue has generated widespread debate across social media platforms.

While some users described the situation as shocking and symbolic, others argued that it reflects the growing financial pressures facing some religious institutions in Ghana.

Watch the Instagram reel here:

Ebo Noah teams up with Akabenezer

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ebo Noah resurfaced in the media space, sparking online reactions after his brief hiatus.

Following his arrest in January, the self-styled prophet has ventured into skit-making, drawing attention from fans and critics.

A trending video captured Ebo Noah in a new skit by Kumasi-based actor Ras Nene, aka Akabenezer, drawing many reactions.

Source: YEN.com.gh