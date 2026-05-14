A young man’s comments on why he stopped his housing project in Ghana has triggered reactions online

He opened up on the factors that led him to abandon the project even though he had the funds for it

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have offered words of encouragement to him

A young man in the US is trending after he opened up on his decision to stop building a house in Ghana.

In a now-viral video, the young man, seen in a TikTok clip, lamented that he chose to halt the project due to trust issues.

A young Ghanaian man who relocated to US opens on his decision to discontinue his project. Photo credit: @freedomtoshootvid/TikTok, @LB Studios/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Delving into details, he stated that although he had the finances to complete the house as intended, he stopped midway because he had difficulty finding a trustworthy person to supervise the project.

He touched on how people tried to fleece him by increasing the prices of items meant for the construction of the house.

“It is hard finding somebody to trust in Ghana to be honest. I think that is the main reason I stopped building, not because I did not have the money to continue, but because I do not trust anybody. If an item costs GH¢1, they would tell you it is GH¢10.”

Mentality of Ghanaians back home

He said the main reason some individuals back home inflate prices of items when entrusted with supervising a housing project is due to the mindset that people abroad get money easily.

Another factor he touched on was the economic situation in Ghana at the moment.

“Some people think we cultivate money from trees. There is no sympathy. In Ghana, it is all about what will benefit the person.”

A young Ghanaian man opens up about his challenges for persons abroad who intend to build homes back home. Photo credit: BLK_Design/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained over 100 likes and 13 comments.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Reactions to challenges building in Ghana

Scores of netizens have shared their thoughts on the views expressed by the man, with some blaming the person who was entrusted with his housing project.

The Lion Son stated:

"Chairman, you haven't got the right person."

Justice Kingsley Essandoh added:

"You have to open your hand."

Original Borkete added:

"I feel you, bro. I feel the same way, but there are still honest men like me. If you were honest to your uncle, so am I. I wish to meet you, bro."

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"From the way he spoke, it is evident that he had a really bad experience and now does not trust anyone again. I wish things were different for him, but I would appeal to him to rethink his decision not to build a house again in Ghana. I think it is for his own good."

Relative squanders money meant for house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian could not contain his frustration after finding out that the person he entrusted to build him a house had squandered the money.

A now-viral video sighted on X showed the young man staring at the uncompleted house, looking distraught as he lamented sending money to someone he trusted.

Source: YEN.com.gh