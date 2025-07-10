Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, the Igbo King in Ghana, has been spotted dancing in a video with his Ghanaian wife in his lavish palace

The video of the duo has surfaced amid backlash over his controversial 50-acre Igbo village project in Old Ningo in the Greater Accra Region

Despite the controversy, Dr Ihenetu attempted to ease tensions by speaking about his deep connections to Ghana, including marrying a Fante woman

A video of the controversial Igbo King in Ghana, His Royal Majesty Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, dancing with his Ghanaian wife, has gone viral on social media.

The video offered a first glimpse of the Ghanaian woman married to the Nigerian chief, who has stirred huge controversy after his plan to build an Igbo ‘kingdom’ in Ghana went viral.

Dr. Ihenetu and his wife were engaged in an adorable dance in the video, which was taken at the Chief’s lavish Ghanaian palace.

The Igbo traditional leader was dressed in his customary royal regalia while his wife looked radiant in a lovely kente design.

The Instagram video of the Igbo King and his Ghanaian wife is below.

Igbo King speaks about his Ghanaian roots

A controversy erupted in Ghana on Monday, July 7, 2025, when a video surfaced on social media of the Igbo King, Dr Ihenetu, speaking about his plans to construct a 50-acre ‘kingdom’ in the country.

He said he had acquired land in Old Ningo, located within the Ningo-Prampram Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, as part of his quest to establish an Igbo village.

The video sparked backlash on social media as Ghanaians kicked against the establishment of a foreign kingdom in the country.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, spoke up and denied the claims of Dr Ihenetu.

In a response to the criticism, the Igbo king said he had no intention of causing issues in Ghana and opened up about his longstanding ties to the country.

He said he has been in Ghana since the mid-1990s and that he had married a Ghanaian woman from the Fante tribe.

The TikTok video of the Igbo King speaking about his ties to Ghana is below.

Igbo King and wife’s video stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of the Igbo King and his wife.

prince_k_asiedu said:

"Using Ghana flag when he is not a Ghanaian king or a diplomatic mission. Make Ghanaians be careful."

bi.shop810 wrote:

"Please check on some persons because this video will raise their blood pressure."

godsonsworld9 commented:

"And the wife sat there for the hubby to do such nonsense."

yaba_yaa1 said:

"Our leaders and money will sell this country called Ghana one day."

ghanaian__citizen wrote:

"I think I am tired of seeing the king issue.

kennycray said:

"Captain Obafemi Smart is their Kontihene."

Ga Traditional Council addresses Igbo king controversy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ga Traditional Council issued a serious order against the supposed Igbo King and his activities within the Ga State.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, the council dissociated itself from all the activities of the Nigerian.

The traditional Council clarified that it has never recognised anyone, including Eze Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, as a king within the Ga State.

