Veteran Kumawood star Otumfuo Nana, in a video, was seen flaunting his Asante pride in a Kente

The actor who has relocated to the UK permanently shared a video of himself in a Kente as his entry to a viral challenge for Asantes worldwide

Scores of fans who have missed the actor on screen shared their admiration for him in the comment section

Ghanaian actor Otumfuo Nana has courted attention online with a video of him looking regal in Kente while enjoying his life in the UK.

The veteran star shared the video on TikTok as his entry for the ongoing Sei Kutuu Sei Bam challenge, kick-started by Ohenaba Prempeh, a viral TikToker famed for his profound commentary about Asante heritage and the kingdom.

The viral challenge has been patronised by several top stars, including TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay.

The trend has even got a soundtrack by the decorated Nwomkro singer Kokofu Serwaa.

In Otumfuo Nana's video, the Kumawood star in his regal kente was seen heartily dancing Adowa.

"Adowa" primarily refers to a traditional Akan dance from Ghana, known for its graceful movements and hand gestures, often mimicking an antelope's movements. The word "Adowa" itself means "antelope" in the Twi language.

Beyond its literal meaning, Adowa is a form of cultural expression used to convey a range of emotions and messages during various ceremonies and events.

Otumfuo's Sei Kutu submission has brought back memories of his infectious on-screen moments.

The Kumasi Magazin Abrabo actor, known privately as Nana Boakye Ansah, was a strong purveyor of Asante culture, hence his stage name Otumfuo Nana, meaning the grandson of the Asante King.

Scores of fans who have missed the actor thronged his comments section to drool over his legacy.

Otumfuo Nana resurfacing in UK stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

DON said:

"Oooo bossu, I just remembered your movie that then you Dey talk say you be Otumfour ein grandson 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

HOT GIST wrote:

"But in real life,ofiri Ahenfie oo..I know him and his family from Kenyasi number 2."

kwameholiday remarked:

"This man here is one of the few people who started the Otumfuo Nana Tag in the 2000’s and I loved it, and guess what, the youngins have taken over."

Nana Appiah Prince added:

"The man who started the whole thing."

What is Otumfuo Nana up to?

The veteran Kumawood star, who has relocated to the UK permanently, has been missing in action for a while due to his relocation.

Last year, he broke many hearts when reports surfaced that he was stopping acting to focus on his new job in the UK as a security officer.

In an interview with ZionFelix, Nana, who left a successful acting career in Ghana to seek greener pastures in the UK, shared that security work in the UK can be incredibly lucrative. He mentioned that some security personnel make around £6000-£7000 monthly, an equivalent of a staggering GH¢105k.

Otumfuo Nana catches up with gospel singer Obaapa Christy:

Too much of Junka Town relocates to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Too Much of Junka Town had relocated from Ghana to London.

In an interview with SVTV Africa, he shared the reasons behind his decision to relocate and shed light on the challenges faced by actors in Ghana.

He expressed concern about the rising cost of living and the difficulty in making ends meet in his home country.

