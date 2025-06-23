Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye stole the spotlight at the EMY Africa Automotive show with his $3m Bugatti Chiron

The luxury car commanded the admiration of both patrons at the event and Ghanaians on social media, who praised his taste in cars

The businessman purchased the Bugatti Chiron in March, ahead of his 40th birthday that was accompanied by an extravagant party

Ghanaian businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye, also known as RNAQ, stole the show on the runway at the EMY Africa Automotive Show with a display of his sleek and elegant Bugatti Chiron.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye flaunts his $3m Bugatti Chiron at the EMY Africa auto runway show on June 22, 2025. Image credit: @richardniiarmahquaye, @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Quaye’s powerful $3 million vehicle appeared on the runway of the event, which showcased a wide range of cars to a captive audience.

The businessman earned plaudits for the performance of his vehicle, which he purchased in March 2025 along with a private jet.

The annual EMY Africa Expo occurred at the Accra International Conference Center from June 19 to 22, 2025.

One aspect of the event was the Auto Runway and Music Show, held on Sunday, June 22, which showcased some of the most powerful, exotic, and luxurious vehicles owned by Ghanaian individuals and businesses.

Japan Motors Ghana, Silver Star Auto, CFAO, BMW Club Ghana, and the Honda Club Ghana, all showcased vehicles from their garages at the event.

The Despite Automobile Museum, which was recently launched, also presented cars at the showcase.

A music show also followed with performances from Ara the Jay, Kojo Manuel, and others. An Instagram post with more details on the show is below.

Richard Quaye flaunts Bugatti at auto show

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Richard Quaye presented his $3m Bugatti at the show.

The vehicle slowly made its way down the runway, drawing admiration from the crowd.

Richard Quaye purchases a new private jet in March 2025 ahead of his 40th birthday celebrations. Image credit: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

Social media users also expressed amazement at the sleek and elegant vehicle, with RNAQ earning praise for his taste in vehicles.

The Bugatti Chiron is a two-seater sports car, known for its extreme performance and luxurious design, which can go from 0-100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 420 km/h.

The Instagram video of Richard Quaye’s car is below:

Ghanaians react to Richard Quaye flaunting Bugatti

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users to the video of Richard Quaye showing off his Bugatti at the EMY Africa automotive show.

dsm_degenere said:

"It’s not the fastest. Cybertruck will smoke him."

kobby_benkz wrote:

"Everybody make quite 😂😂😂😂😂Don is in❤️❤️❤️"

queensloc_tinashie commented:

"Hmmm, troski people leave the comments section 😂 hmm. God bless Ghana with more of this 👏"

thatlekkicarguy said:

"GOD wheeeeennnn🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️"

narh3804 wrote:

"Man pass man."

Richard Quaye donates to Adum fire victims

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Nii Armah Quaye donated cash and some items to the victims of the Adum fire outbreak.

A massive fire at Adum, located in the heart of Kumasi's CBD, razed numerous shops in March 2025 and left many properties destroyed.

In the aftermath of the fire, Quaye visited the market, where he presented a cheque and bags of cement to help the traders rebuild.

