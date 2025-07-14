A popular spot in Nkawkaw has been demolished after many years of serving as an entertainment ground for residents

The end of the spot, according to authorities, was necessitated by frequent disputes, melee and fracas that happen at the place

Netizens, especially patrons of the spot, were heartbroken and took to the comments section to express their views

A popular entertainment and social hangout in Nkawkaw, known locally as Boboshanti, has been demolished by municipal authorities following a series of violent disturbances and public safety concerns.

The unexpected demolition, which occurred over the weekend, has left many patrons in dismay.

According to the Kwahu West Municipal Assembly, the decision was taken after repeated warnings to the owners over frequent melees, noise disturbances, and disorderly conduct that had plagued the spot in recent months.

There have also been reports of killings at the spot. Residents in nearby neighbourhoods had reportedly complained of fights, loud music, and unruly behaviour.

The final decision to pull down the structure was taken after a young man was stabbed at the spot.

A video of the demolition exercise, which has surfaced online, shows a bulldozer, flanked by authorities in the area, carrying out the demolition.

Patrons and staff were seen gathering at the site, some heartbroken as the once-thriving hotspot was reduced to rubble.

Others believe the demolition was opportunistic, capitalising on the owner's death to remove the popular but controversial spot.

Watch the video of he demolition exercise in Nkawkaw below:

