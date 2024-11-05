Lil Win, in a video, hired a wheel loader to fix the road to his mother's newly furnished house and recorded the process

In the video, which was shared on the actor's TikTok account, the heavy-duty equipment levelled uneven areas of the road with its large blade

The actor constructed the edifice in honour of his mother as she hit age 80, a milestone the actor believed was worth celebrating

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win hired a wheel loader to repair the road leading to his mother’s newly furnished home, sharing the process in a video on his TikTok account.

The video showed the heavy machinery moving down the uneven path, levelling bumpy areas with its broad blade. Lil Win worked on the road to ensure a more comfortable route to the house.

The gesture, meant to celebrate his mother’s 80th birthday, gained attention as fans they praised the actor’s effort to improve her living conditions.

Ghanaians praise Lil Win

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adom ba mary said:

"ADOM NYAME my mom deserve the same thing help me."

AJ❄️Saah commented:

"I love men who remember their parent when God bless them🥰more wins bro."

Philadelphia Ba said:

"Adom Nyame my more deserve this please Adom Nyame."

•||•the lyf of kizkidencer commented:

"You're such a responsible person and a good person indeed🙏🙏🎉🎉.May God continue to bless you 🙏🙏💕"

user311635197096 said:

"I love what you're doing keep it up God bless you"

Thomas Poakwa commented:

"May JEHOVAH God continue to bless you Boss"

user4240608138823 reacted:

"God no go shame you."

proh Okrah... commented:

"God bless you Bra Kwadwo 🙏."

Lil Win sends tribute to Akua Donkor

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win sent his condolences to the relatives of the late Akua Donkor.

In a video, the Ghanaian actor paid tribute to the late Madam Akua Donkor and commiserated with her family.

The Kumawood actor also raised concerns about the state of the Ghana Freedom Party before the elections.

Lil Win said that he doubted Akua Donkor's family would fund her running mate, Roman Fada, to contest.

