A woman was seen weeping uncontrollably as bulldozers demolished her home during an ongoing exercise to clear illegal structures from the protected wetland.

The demolition, led by Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Ocloo, aims to remove unauthorised buildings that have encroached upon the Ramsar site, a wetland of international importance designated under the Ramsar Convention.

The Sakumono Ramsar Site, also known as the Sakumo Lagoon, covers an area of 1,400 hectares and is situated along the coastal road between Accra and Tema.

It plays a crucial role in flood control, biodiversity conservation, and serves as a habitat for various bird and fish species. However, some citizens have constructed their buildings at the site.

A woman who had her structure on the site expressed her devastation over the loss of her home, which she claimed was built with the necessary permits. She questioned the fairness of the demolition, alleging that she paid money to secure her structure.

Meanwhile, the Greater Accra Minister, Linda Ocloo, has emphasised the government's commitment to restoring the integrity of the Ramsar site, warning that all illegal structures will be removed regardless of the status of their owners.

She stated that the demolition exercise is part of broader efforts to prevent flooding and protect the environment.

The Sakumono Ramsar Site has faced increasing threats from urbanisation and illegal development, leading to concerns about its ability to function effectively as a natural buffer against flooding. Environmental experts have warned that continued encroachment could have dire consequences for the surrounding communities and the region's biodiversity.

Source: YEN.com.gh