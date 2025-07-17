President Mahama's decision to scrap fuel allowances for political appointees received mixed reactions across Ghana

A phone seller in Kumasi questioned the move, suggesting it was a political strategy to gain favour for the NDC ahead of the next election, when Mahama will be ineligible to vie

The cancellation was part of Mahama's broader efforts to reduce government spending and promote fiscal responsibility

The announcement by President John Dramani Mahama to scrap fuel allowances for political appointees has sparked mixed reactions across the country.

A phone seller calls out President John Mahama for removing the fuel allowance for his appointees. Photo credit: EDHUB (X)

Source: Twitter

While many have lauded the move as a step towards prudent financial management, others, like a phone seller in Kumasi, are questioning the true intentions behind the decision.

Speaking during a street interview, the yet-to-be-identified phone seller, from his stall at Kumasi-Adum PZ, expressed dissatisfaction with the decision.

He suggests that such a decision might be more about political strategy than genuine fiscal discipline.

Ghanaian man criticises fuel allowance cancellation

The young phone dealer asserted, in frustration, that the President is going for such a route because his political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) holds more seats in Parliament than the opposition.

President John Mahama orders the immediate cancellation of the fuel allowance and fuel allocations for all political appointees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He further claimed that President John Mahama scrapped the fuel allowance as a strategy to win favours for the NDC from Ghanaians ahead of the next election once he completes serving his two non-consecutive terms as Head of State.

He will be ineligible to vie again in 2028.

“Why did President Mahama cancel the fuel allowance? Is it because he has the majority in Parliament? He’s cancelling it just to impress Ghanaians and seek another term,” the seller questioned, with an air of frustration.

Watch the video below

President Mahama scraps fuel allowance for appointees

The phone seller's rant comes after President John Mahama gave the order for the immediate cancellation of the fuel allowance and fuel allocations for all political appointees. He gave this directive as part of stringent measures to reduce government expenditure.

The move was made to cut costs and redirect public funds to areas where they are needed. According to the Presidency, leadership must lead by example in making sacrifices.

Many Ghanaians saw this as a good way to make a statement concerning the economic challenges facing the country.

In a statement issued on July 15, 2025, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Spokesperson to the President and Minister in charge of Government Communications, said the decision aligned with broader efforts to streamline governance and foster fiscal discipline.

Reactions to phone seller's fuel allowance rant

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who saw the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@HyperGist_ wrote:

"Zaphinat Panniah be en uncle. They are all NPP members."

@Citizen_Walker said:

"This NPP squad errr. You. Is okay, lemme keep quiet."

@illegalLuminary commented:

"But fuel allowance too, what has that guy to do with China phone shop?"

@KSnetne wrote:

"Ah, yes, because saving the country millions every month is now a crime against phone sellers. Maybe if the previous government had cancelled their fuel fiestas, we’d all be buying iPhones at Adum with change. Let the man work, bro. This is governance, not gimmicks."

@madison_ben5 wrote:

"You can’t please the black man. No matter how hard you try, there will always be some at the back complaining over you doing the right thing."

Collins Adomako-Mensah criticises fuel allowance cancellation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Collins Adomako-Mensah, MP for Afigya Kwabre North, criticised the government’s decision to scrap fuel allowances for appointees.

He questioned the sincerity of the move, describing it as an attempt to deflect public anger over the GH¢1 Energy Sector Levy increase.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh