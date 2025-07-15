President John Mahama has ordered an end to fuel allowances for all political appointees.

This is part of his administration’s moves to cut public expenditure.

The government, in a statement, said it aims to redirect funds into key priority sectors.

“The President believes that leadership must also bear its part of the sacrifices it is calling on the people to make."

What else has the government done to cut spending?

The Mahama administration made fewer ministerial and presidential staff appointments.

It also cancelled satellite TV subscriptions for offices at the Presidency and other state institutions.

This decision comes ahead of the implementation of the GH¢1.00 levy expected to be charged on every litre of fuel purchased at the pump.

