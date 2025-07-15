Mahama Scraps Fuel Allowance For All Political Appointees: "Cost-Cutting Measure"
President John Mahama has ordered an end to fuel allowances for all political appointees.
This is part of his administration’s moves to cut public expenditure.
The government, in a statement, said it aims to redirect funds into key priority sectors.
“The President believes that leadership must also bear its part of the sacrifices it is calling on the people to make."
What else has the government done to cut spending?
The Mahama administration made fewer ministerial and presidential staff appointments.
It also cancelled satellite TV subscriptions for offices at the Presidency and other state institutions.
This decision comes ahead of the implementation of the GH¢1.00 levy expected to be charged on every litre of fuel purchased at the pump.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.