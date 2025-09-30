A young Ghanaian man has triggered reactions online after he took to social media to share his frustration over his degree

A young Ghanaian man, Ernest, has expressed deep pain after finding out that his university certificate had ended up in the hands of food vendors.

This comes after he realised that his bachelor’s degree certificate was used to wrap kelewele, a popular Ghanaian street food.

University of Energy and Natural Resources certificate used to wrap food surfaces online Photo credit: @M Pee/X

Sharing his ordeal, the young man, known on X as @Mr_pee13, in a post on September 29, 2025, said he received a call from a friend who informed him that she went to buy kelewele, only to discover it was wrapped with the university certificate of a graduate from his alma mater, the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR).

His friend then asked if he knew whose certificate it was, only for him to realise that the certificate used to wrap the kelewele belonged to him.

The man in a post stated that the incident had really plunged him into sorrow.

“I have never been sad like today. I woke up and a friend called me that a friend said she went to buy kelewele yesterday and they used someone from UENR's cert to tie the kelewele for her and if she knows the person. Not knowing it’s my cert. Chale, mayɛ basaaa,” his post read.

He then posted a photo of his certificate, crumpled and soiled, to buttress his earlier statement.

A young Ghanaian fumes as his university certificate ends up as a food wrapper. Photo credit: @Ivan Pantic/Getty Images

Details of the certificate indicated that he completed his studies at UENR in 2024 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 90,000 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions to the UENR graduate’s concerns

Social media users who took to the comments section shared their opinions on the concerns raised by the young man. Others also urged him to consider suing a company he had applied to, which might have given away his certificate to the food vendors.

@NanaK_Baidoo stated:

“If you remember the details of the company, take them on legally. There’s data protection law in this country.”.

@PaulOwusuO18495 stated:

“Sorry bro. Where we find ourselves oppresses us and denies us a good life. I wish you can take the organizations on.”

@Berto_lees stated:

“The sad thing is your full name and class obtained will be there too."

@KwesiPriGH added:

“Chale, imagine four years mixing acids, now my cert dey wrap kelewele. Ghana be the real chemistry set! Survival experiment no get control group here.”

WAEC certificate used to wrap suya

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the WAEC certificate of an SHS graduate went viral after it emerged that the certificate was used to wrap suya by a meat seller.

The certificate showed that Oweisana sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in June 2011.

