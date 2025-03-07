A video showing how a popular food vendor opted to celebrate Ghana's 68th anniversary has gone viral online

This comes after the food vendor put her creativity on display as she decorated a Kenkey ball with the national colours of Ghana

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared their opinions on Ghana's 68th anniversary celebrations

A popular food vendor has warmed hearts online as she too joined in the celebrations for Ghana's 68th anniversary celebration.

This comes after @tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique put her creativity on display by branding and showcasing a kenkey dish, which had been beautifully painted with the national colours to celebrate Ghana's 68th anniversary.

A food vendor celebrates Ghana's 68th anniversary celebrations, wrapping Kenkey in Ghana colours. Photo credit: @tsotsoos_kenkey_boutique/TikTok

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the ball of kenkey which had the husk neatly painted in Ghana’s red, gold, green, black, and yellow colors.

The ball of kenkey was accompanied by all kinds of protein including sausages, corned beefs, eggs, fried fish with chilli pepper on the side.

Marking Ghana's Independence Day anniversary celebrations, the meal had a cake topper with the number 68 neatly placed on it.

The two young girls who were spotted in the video could not contain their joy when the meal was presented to them.

A Ghanaian man eats Kenkey with fish. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The adorable video, which had raked in over 24,000 likes and 400 comments, was captioned:

"Ghana Month. Your finest Ga Kenkey plug at it again. Happy Independence. Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ghana's 68th anniversary celebrations

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video were left in awe of how nicely the meal had been presented. Others also wondered if the meal was edible.

Yaw Dwarkwaaa wrote:

"Ghana month. This is nice and creative. You do all to Kenkey Boutique."

Wynnefred stated:

"Beautiful and creative."

JESS stated:

"Ei ei this my kenkey plug and content."

Yolanda reacted:

"That egg is only for Ghanaians. Where are they. Happy Independence family, one love."

Last Bb stated:

"This year's independence is on another level o...who agrees with me."

Mufi SaniDa reacted:

"This is a lovely, happy Independence Day."

janetbawuah790 reacted:

"I had an uncle who was called Kwaku Ghana, he would have been 68 years old today if he were alive. Happy birthday to Ghana and my uncle, too."

Ghana in the UK celebrate Independence Day anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaians in the United Kingdom (UK) joined in celebrating Ghana's 68th Independence Day.

A video which has gone viral on TikTok showed a group of Ghanaians on the street enjoying a fun time in what appeared to be a carnival.

Ghanaian culture was put on display through music, dance, food, and traditional attire, creating a festive atmosphere that brought the community together.

The Ghanaian diasporan community in the UK showed a deep connection to their motherland, celebrating their country's 68 years of freedom and independence.

Source: YEN.com.gh