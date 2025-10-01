Malik Basintale, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), signed an MoU with Zaacoal Limited to create jobs for Ghanaians while promoting environmental sustainability

The YEA partnership targeted 2,000 permanent jobs spread across different cadres, with the number expected to grow if the full potential of available opportunities is tapped

Basintale explained that the collaboration would effectively transform more coconut waste into smokeless charcoal and thereby tackle unemployment

Malik Basintale, the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has partnered with Zaacoal Limited to create thousands of jobs for Ghanaian youth.

The CEO of YEA signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the pioneering company that transforms coconut shells into eco-friendly charcoal.

YEA partners with Zaacoal for employment opportunities

Its partnership is aimed at creating 2,000 permanent jobs while providing a sustainable alternative to traditional tree-cutting practises. Its action would also curb deforestation and protect Ghana's environment.

The announcement was made during a press conference where Basintale highlighted the dual benefits of the initiative.

In his words:

"This partnership is not just about creating jobs; it's about transforming waste into wealth and protecting our environment for future generations."

According to him, the collaboration would leverage Zaacoal's innovative process of converting coconut husks and shells, often discarded as waste, into high-quality, smokeless charcoal briquettes.

Zaacoal Limited, known for its commitment to sustainability, has been at the forefront of addressing the environmental challenges posed by deforestation and pollution in Ghana. By utilising coconut waste, the company has reduced its waste disposal burden.

The company also offered a cleaner, more efficient fuel source compared to traditional wood charcoal. Since the company began, it has significantly decreased the demand for wood charcoal, which is a major contributor to deforestation in the region.

Basintale also claimed that the project would generate 2,000 jobs, ranging from the collection and processing of coconut waste to marketing and distribution of the final product, thereby addressing unemployment among Ghana's youth.

Reactions to YEA's partnership with Zaacoal

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the moment on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Vinzkhid_vhibez said:

"Wow, this is beautiful, but I’m curious to know how it is done."

@braTapoli_blaqq suggested:

"Please do the same with Makafui of Macintosh, using plastic waste to solve a problem and, in turn, eradicating the problem of plastic waste."

@highmost369 commented:

"Malik Basintale, you are really doing great 👍🏽, but please talk to your people so that the ORAL can work; we can’t just watch these thieves enjoy the money with their family members."

@Nanaezze said:

"This is a far better move than just conscripting youth into the security services."

@fadlan_gh questioned:

"Charley then who be the YEA CEO for NPP time? Because we no see anything o."

