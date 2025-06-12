The Mahama administration does not plan to renew the state contract between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and waste management firm Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

According to a letter from the presidency shared by investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni indicated that all payments made to Zoomlion after the contract’s expiration will undergo a thorough audit.

The Mahama administration says the contract between the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited will not be renewed. Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Source: Facebook

The letter, first shared by Awuni, was in response to a petition filed by Awuni on April 27.

The contract with Zoomlion has long been criticised as not offering value for money and being exploitative.

There have been complaints that the street sweepers do not make enough from the contract.

The government said it plans to increase the fees paid to sanitation workers to ensure a more livable income.

Additionally, fumigation contracts currently in place will be reviewed for performance, and any that fall short of acceptable standards will be terminated, following advice from the Attorney-General.

Jospong Group signs deal with German company

In 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that the Jospong Group of Companies and its Nigerian subsidiary, Zoomlion Nigeria Limited, struck an export deal with a German-based company.

The German company in question was FIMA Industries GmbH and Faun Umwelttechnik GmbH.

The export deal involved exporting waste management services and equipment, is expected to promote sustainable practices and a cleaner environment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh