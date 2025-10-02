A nurse has stated that she and her colleagues had worked for 10 months without a salary since December 2024

She shared that the financial hardship had forced her to shave her hair and beg for food, surviving on one meal daily

The emotional outcry sparked reactions online, emphasising the struggles of many Ghanaian nurses and midwives

An unpaid nurse has decided to speak out about the hardships she and her colleagues from the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives are facing.

In a video shared on social media, the nurse explained how the unpaid salary had affected her both financially and health-wise.

Unpaid Ghanaian nurse shares financial struggles online

She explained that she and her colleagues had not received their salaries for about 10 to 11 months, since December 2024.

In her words:

"It's the 2020 batch of nurses. They posted us last year in December (2024) and this year in January (2025). We have been working for the past 10, 11 months, but they have not paid us, not even GH₵1."

She went on to detail the devastating impact the lack of had on her personal life as a lady.

According to her, she had to shave her hair because she can no longer afford to maintain it at a salon.

She also added that she continues to struggle to feed herself, often eating only once a day and having to beg for food.

"My hair. Me being a lady, I have to take care of my hair once in a while. I don't have the money to go to the salon. I can't get any from anywhere."

"We, as health professionals, are preaching 'eating a balanced diet,' 'eat well,' 'eat fruits'... but how many times do I eat in a day? I eat once a day, and even then, I have to beg."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to unpaid Ghanaian nurse's outcry

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Xcedis1 said:

"Aww, sorry, hmmm, Npp and wickedness, so evil, they knew they were putting these people at risk, yet they did it just to punish the current administration."

@msrukie1 wrote:

"This has to be one of the most painful things; being employed and struggling for basic necessities because your salary is being held. Awww Ghana! 🤦‍♀️"

@JOSHUAAKPALU1 commented:

"It's been 15 months, the nurses who did national service have not received a penny for 15 months now, we completed since May."

@asassboy1 wrote:

"You would wonder why you go to the hospital and the nurses are not treating you with urgency and respect. This country is a sad place to be honest."

Nurse weeps over inability to pay rent

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a young nurse working at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was reduced to tears as she explained that her house rent had expired and that her landlord was demanding payment.

The unpaid nurse, who is part of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives in Ghana, had joined others to submit a petition to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health over their salaries on October 2, 2025.

