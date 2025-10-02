Ghanaian Mother of Two Divorces Husband, Reunites With Ex-lover After 10 Years Apart, Video
Lilian, a Ghanaian woman based in Canada, has earned the respect of netizens after she opened up about her love life.
In a now-viral video, the mother of two, speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, shared details on how she reconnected with her ex-boyfriend after going through a messy divorce.
She explained that after four years of life as a divorcée, following the end of her marriage to her South African husband, she rekindled her bond with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had cut ties 10 years earlier.
“Three to four years after the divorce, my ex and I reconnected. Over the years, we always wanted to come back. We were communicating, not while I was married, because then I completely cut communication. But once I was divorced, he started talking more often. He moved on, things didn’t work; I moved on, things didn’t work. We felt like we had a good relationship.”
After rekindling their bond, Lilain said she and her ex-lover both realised they could resolve the issues that had led them to part ways.
Lilian explained that they are now committed to making their relationship work.
She is currently engaged to her ex-lover, now her fiancé, who performed the traditional knocking ceremony in May this year.
"So we decided to talk things through. We spoke about the things that were bothering us before. We really got closure, and we decided to do this until forever. So yeah, now I am engaged. He did the knocking in May,” she said in the interview.
Reactions to woman reuniting with ex-boyfriend
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions about her decision.
@brigettebarimah2397 commented:
“Nice interview. Smart young lady. Good advice about marriage. People are rushing into marriage.”
@Kitoghana stated:
“The lady made a point that many people seem to overlook. She said her previous husband once told her she was too focused on her education and career, which meant she was rarely at home. Even when she was, most of her attention went to her studies.”
Lady regrets divorcing her husband
Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Abena, a Ghanaian woman based in the US, also went viral after admitting that she should not have divorced her husband.
Speaking in an interview about her failed marriage, the 45-year-old woman confessed that they grew apart after losing a child, which eventually led to their separation.
After finally gathering the courage to appeal to her ex-husband to let go of the past and reconcile for the sake of their children, she stated that her partner had refused.
