A video of a Ghanaian lady in Canada has earned admiration after she opened up about her relationship

Speaking in an interview, she expressed joy at reuniting with her ex-boyfriend after almost 10 years apart

Netizens who reacted to the video have shared their views on the story shared by the Ghanaian woman

Lilian, a Ghanaian woman based in Canada, has earned the respect of netizens after she opened up about her love life.

In a now-viral video, the mother of two, speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, shared details on how she reconnected with her ex-boyfriend after going through a messy divorce.

A Ghanaian lady reunites with her ex-boyfriend after divorcing her husband, with netizens reacting to her story. Photo credit: @Lilianabena TV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She explained that after four years of life as a divorcée, following the end of her marriage to her South African husband, she rekindled her bond with her ex-boyfriend, with whom she had cut ties 10 years earlier.

“Three to four years after the divorce, my ex and I reconnected. Over the years, we always wanted to come back. We were communicating, not while I was married, because then I completely cut communication. But once I was divorced, he started talking more often. He moved on, things didn’t work; I moved on, things didn’t work. We felt like we had a good relationship.”

After rekindling their bond, Lilain said she and her ex-lover both realised they could resolve the issues that had led them to part ways.

A Ghanaian woman calls time on her marriage and reunites with her ex-lover. Photo credit: @MissHibiscus/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lilian explained that they are now committed to making their relationship work.

She is currently engaged to her ex-lover, now her fiancé, who performed the traditional knocking ceremony in May this year.

"So we decided to talk things through. We spoke about the things that were bothering us before. We really got closure, and we decided to do this until forever. So yeah, now I am engaged. He did the knocking in May,” she said in the interview.

At the time of writing the report, the YouTube video had over 2,000 likes and almost 100 comments.

Reactions to woman reuniting with ex-boyfriend

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions about her decision.

@brigettebarimah2397 commented:

“Nice interview. Smart young lady. Good advice about marriage. People are rushing into marriage.”

@Kitoghana stated:

“The lady made a point that many people seem to overlook. She said her previous husband once told her she was too focused on her education and career, which meant she was rarely at home. Even when she was, most of her attention went to her studies.”

Lady regrets divorcing her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Abena, a Ghanaian woman based in the US, also went viral after admitting that she should not have divorced her husband.

Speaking in an interview about her failed marriage, the 45-year-old woman confessed that they grew apart after losing a child, which eventually led to their separation.

After finally gathering the courage to appeal to her ex-husband to let go of the past and reconcile for the sake of their children, she stated that her partner had refused.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh