A video of a Ghanaian nurse in tears as she opened up about her challenge of working without pay has gone viral online

In an interview, the lady lamented that her salary had not been paid for the last ten months despite being at her post

Peeps who thronged the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness and called on the government to act

A young nurse working at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital was reduced to tears as she opened up about her financial constraints.

It all happened after the nurse, who is part of the Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives in Ghana, joined others to submit a petition to the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Health on Thursday, October 2, 2025, over 10 months of unpaid salary arrears.

A Ghanaian nurse shares her frustration after working nine months without a salary. Photo credit: @ghbrain/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ghbrain_, the nurse, who was in a white uniform, said the government’s failure to settle their salary arrears spanning ten months had plunged her into hardship.

Delving into details, the nurse lamented that her house rent had expired and that her landlord was demanding payment.

She also lamented the cost of transportation to her workplace, adding that the inaction of those responsible for ensuring they are paid was unfair.

Ghanaian nurses and midwives stage strike over unpaid salaries stretching well into excess of nine months. Photo credit: @Kwabena ,Mintah Akandoh/Facebook, Tinanewgh/Fcebook

Source: UGC

"We are just pleading with the government to pay us. We've been working for 10 good months without a salary. Personally, my rent expired on 15th August and I’ve not been able to pay. My landlord is always asking, ‘When are you paying?’ and I’ll be like, ‘They will pay us, please give me time.’

I take transportation, 42 cedis to work every day. How do they expect me to get that money to come to work? What should I do to be able to pay my rent? I don't understand. They should pay us. Enough is enough. I'm tired. You can’t even ask somebody for money. The moment you text somebody, the person will be like, ‘You’re coming for money,’ and then they give you excuses."

At the time of writing this report, the video had generated over 100,000 likes and 7,000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to nurse's complaint over unpaid salaries

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed unhappiness over the concerns raised by the disgruntled nurses and called on the government to resolve the issue.

Jennifer stated:

"The girl is going through a lot, owing rent, taking 42 cedis fare each day to work, living in Pantang and working at Korle Bu, which is quite a long distance. How do you want this lady to survive? They need their salary. Appreciation comes after salary. Please tag the Ministry of Health… enough is enough."

Joey Lambo wrote:

"The fact that she’s crying and is still fluent in English is heartbreaking."

Teacher laments over unpaid salaries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a teacher also opened up about the challenges she and her colleagues are facing.

The young lady, in a video, lamented that she and other teachers have become cash-strapped due to the non-payment of salaries.

She said that she now survives on the benevolence of loved ones and appealed to the authorities to ensure that the demands of teachers are addressed.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh