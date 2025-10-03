Unpaid Nurse Accuses Bantama MP of Dismissive Remarks During Protest; Lawmaker Responds
- An unpaid nurse called out MP Francis Asenso-Boakye for allegedly being dismissive of her concerns during a conversation with him
- The MP for Bantama immediately denied the allegations made by the unpaid nurse, calling them false, baseless, and politically motivated
- Ghanaians reacted to the protest, with some questioning the political motive behind the nurses' claims and the delayed payments
An unpaid nurse has raised a particularly alarming allegation against Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Member of Parliament for Bantama, over the nurses' outcry and plea for their salaries.
Hundreds of nurses and midwives gathered in Accra on October 2, 2025, to protest against ten months of unpaid salaries.
The Coalition of Unpaid Nurses and Midwives, comprising nearly 7,000 health workers, marched from Efua Sutherland Children’s Park to the Ministries of Health and Finance, demanding immediate action from the government.
Some protesting nurses held cardboard signs and placards in their hands that read "Delayed Pay is Denied Pay" and "Pay Us Now," highlighting the severe financial strain they are facing due to the lack of salary payment.
Nurse shares conversation with Francis Asenso-Boakye
Many have been unable to meet basic needs such as rent and food, with one nurse tearfully recounting her daily 42-kilometre commute to work without compensation.
However, a particular lady claimed that Francis Asenso-Boakye, MP for Bantama and a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was dismissive of her concerns, despite having a one-on-one conversation with him.
She said:
“My MP, Asenso Boakye, told me that if my colleagues and I won’t vote because of our unpaid salaries, then we should stop. And if the current government is not ready to pay our salaries, they should revoke our appointment.”
Watch her state her claim in the video below:
However, in a recent release, the MP for Bantama came on X to debunk the allegation, stating that it was "false, baseless, and a deliberate attempt to drag my name into needless political propaganda."
See his tweet below:
Reactions to nurse's allegation against Bantama MP
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the young nurses' allegation and outcry. Some of the comments are below.
@Mr_khelly1 commented:
"Let’s get the facts straight. Hon. Asenso Boakye is one of the best MPs Bantama has ever had. When it comes to student welfare, he takes it very seriously. He provides scholarships to students in his constituency. I dare this girl to produce a video of Asenso saying otherwise."
@Hajjyass70 said:
"NPP is nothing but a curse to mother Ghana, reason why ORAL must work!…you can’t loot billions and walk away free."
@HyperGist_ wrote:
"This whole thing is politically motivated. Y’all are making yourselves so cheap to be used by real criminals, NPP. Calm down, guys, you’ll receive your salaries."
@_Azumadeen questioned:
"Some people say it's politically motivated, but even if it is, so why would anyone be unpaid for that long?"
Unpaid nurse shares financial struggles online
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that an unpaid nurse explained how the delay in payment had affected her both financially and health-wise.
In the video that had trended on social media, the young nurse went on to detail the devastating impact the lack of salary payment has had on her personal life as a woman.
According to her, she had to shave her hair because she can no longer afford to maintain it at a salon.
