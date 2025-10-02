President Mahama captivated the audience with a humorous tale about common mobile money fraud scenarios

President John Dramani Mahama captivated an audience with a humorous tale of a common MTN Mobile Money fraud scenario.

He gave the hilarious speech during the launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

The event, held under the theme 'Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space,' aimed to raise awareness about cyber threats, but it was President Mahama's light-hearted approach to a serious issue that stole the spotlight.

President Mahama narrates momo fraud scenario

The video, shared on social media, showed the president at a podium, flanked by a military officer. He shared an amusing, dramatised scenario to illustrate how these scams unfold, while also using it as an opportunity to educate the public.

His story centred on how a fraudster typically pretends to be a MoMo agent to defraud someone. On some occasions, the person on the receiving end tends to be aware of such scams and plays along just to amuse themselves or see where the con will go.

President Mahama said:

"Sometimes, you just entertain yourself when you hear a very cyber-aware person who they try to scam, and they play along, and the conversation is normally very interesting."

President Mahama brought the house down with laughter from his reference story. However, beneath the humour, he delivered a serious message. He expressed his wish that all Ghanaians become aware of such tactics by fraudsters.

In his words:

I wish that all our citizens would be aware that your bank won't call you, your telecom provider won't call you and ask for your personal details. And so, this is a very important month and a program.

Watch the video of the hilarious speech from the president below:

Reactions to Mahama's advice on online fraudsters

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the hilarious video of President Mahama on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Ashtownnboy said:

"This man dey beat Addo D both half. 🤣"

@TawficQ commented:

"Before this man go finish ein 4 years, Ghanaians go vex Nana Addo the more. 😂"

@mastapee01 wrote:

"Mahama dey make someone look like a class prefect for school."

@NazifMusah said:

"The funny thing is that they have been calling me with a Tigo number several times and claim to be from the MTN office."

@ThisAndDatSzn commented:

"President Mahama wan make we forget Sam George yawa, but he lie bad. We go laugh and continue with him later. 😂"

