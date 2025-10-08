YouTuber De God Son TV has shared heartbreaking details about Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, the Ghanaian woman who was discovered dead in the US

He disclosed that Cindy, a former member of Makers House Chapel in Accra, had recently completed her Master’s degree in the US but was under a lot of pressure

His video stirred emotional reactions online, with many Ghanaians lamenting the loneliness of life overseas and urging the need for stronger family bonds

Prominent YouTuber De God Son TV has shared more details about Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, a Ghanaian found dead in her room in the USA.

De God Son TV shares tragic details about the death of Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong, a Ghanaian woman found dead in the US. Image credit: @degodsontv, @bossubitoffeenicky

Source: Youtube

According to Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky, who was on the scene with De God Son TV, they contacted the police to check up on her after not hearing from her for a while.

She shared a video showing police and emergency responders retrieving the deceased from her home.

Below is the TikTok video shared by Yaa Nicky about Gertrude's death.

De God Son TV details Cindy Amaniampong’s death

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, De God Son TV shared more details about the deceased.

He said she lived in Accra when she was in Ghana and attended the Makers House Chapel.

“The deceased is called Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong. Per what we have found out, for the past three weeks, she has been dead in her room. She died on her bed and remained undiscovered for three weeks here in Ohio. I have made a lot of calls trying to get in touch with her family, because the police are trying to reach them.” he said.

The YouTuber stated that Yaa Nicky burst into tears when they discovered Gertrude, who lived alone and faced a lot of pressure in her life.

“She had no husband or children. She recently completed her Master's degree at a school here in the US. She had a lot of issues disturbing her and had a lot of pressure on her, including legal issues,” he said.

Below is the TikTok video of De Godson TV sharing more details about the death of Cindy Gertrude Amaniampong.

Reactions to details of Gertrude Amaniampong’s death

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians in reaction to the video of De God Son TV narrating how Gertrude Cindy Amaniampong died.

TOP_BOY said:

"Are we not the ones touting and glorifying individuality? "Me di33, I don't have friends" "any small thing I cut you off" Why are we now shouting about the results 🤔."

RITA MTN🙆⛳ wrote:

"For her family and friends not checking up on her for 2 weeks means she's not friendly or doesn't like people."

newborn commented:

"That's why I am always online to prove to my family and friends that I am alive."

Nana Asare Pious 🇬🇭🇬🇧🏆 said:

"Everyone is saying the same thing but leaving the real truth out. You overwork and overthink too much when you live abroad. Come home oooo, the real happiness is where you were born."

Source: YEN.com.gh