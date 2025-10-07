Kumawood actress and media personality Yaa Nicky has opened up about her new life in the US

The beautiful Yaa Nicky, also known as Yaa Owusuaa Bempah, relocated to the US last year

In an interview, she recounted how her life had changed after moving abroad and stated that she would never return to Ghana

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian actress and broadcaster who has been in the US since last year has vowed never to return to her home country.

Nana Yaa Owusuaa Bempah, aka Yaa Nicky, in a recent interview, established that her life changed after she relocated to the US, hence her decision to continue living abroad.

Kumawood star Yaa Nicky vows never to return to Ghana after she moved to the US. Photo source: OfficialYaaNickyTv

Source: Instagram

According to Yaa Nicky, she was not able to make ends meet during her time in Ghana despite being famous and working in the media.

Yaa, now based in the US, was an actress who has featured in several movies. She was a media personality with Akoma FM in Kumasi and the Angel Broadcasting Network owned by the rich business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

"Up until the time I moved abroad, I didn't even have GH¢10k in my bank account," Yaa Nicky said.

The former radio show host, after comparing her life in Ghana to the US, said she preferred leaving everything behind to find her feet abroad.

"Anyone who would tell you life abroad is not profitable, flee from them. I haven't been here for more than a year, but look at me. I wouldn't be like this if I were still in Ghana," Yaa Nicky said.

"I am at peace. I have comfort. I'm able to get the opportunity to work, and after all the stress, you'll get the benefits," she added.

Yaa Nicky interviewing the late highlife singer Dada KD at an event in Ghana. Photo source: YaaNickyofficial

Source: Instagram

Speaking to Kwaku Manu on the recent episode of Aggressive Interview, Yaa Nicky said she has been able to afford a BMW X5 less than a year after she moved.

Check out Kwaku Manu's full interview with Yaa Nicky

Yaa Nicky's new life in the US stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from social media users.

Tw3suwintw3nson 🌬️ said:

"They will tell you not to come, the place is not good …my uncle has been there for 30 years… w)fa abrokyire ny3 aa bra Ghana eeh Wanim y3 hare paa for telling me that 😒😒."

Sharon de copa shared:

"Madam, if it has worked for you, we thank God some people are going through a lot over there. You people give the youth pressure to travel and become stranded."

brytafriyiemartia remarked:

"Those who say abroad is not good are either lazy or financially indisciplined. Abroad is a destiny-changing place."

souljah shared:

"Yes, abroad is better ooo imagine u working 8 hours a day and paying u $20 an hour, calculate it by 25 days."

Kwaku Manu and his bestie chill in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu and his beautiful film-making friend Charly D, aka Charlotte Durban, had embarked on a vacation to Dubai.

The Kumawood actor and his companion shared their heartwarming moments in Dubai on social media.

The bond between the actors has fueled rumours about them dating. However, Kwaku Manu, in an interview, refuted the claims.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh