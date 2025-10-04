Nana Ama McBrown abruptly left Osanju's funeral in Atwima Koforidua shortly after she arrived

The media personality had to be secretly transported in and out of the funeral grounds to avoid getting spotted by bloggers

Before the funeral, the media personality warned that she wouldn't tolerate the behaviour from the prying bloggers

Ghanaian media personality and actress Nana Ama McBrown attended Osanju's funeral on October 4, 2025, but was forced to leave abruptly.

Nana Ama McBrown Hurriedly Leaves Osanju's Funeral Disappointed

Source: Facebook

The actress was forced to abruptly leave the funeral grounds due to the crowd situation.

Hundreds of people were at Atwima Koforidua to pay their last respects to the late 30-year-old TikToker who died on September 1 after a long battle with cancer..

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured Nana Ama McBrown's chaotic arrival as social media bloggers came rushing in on her.

The actress, concerned for her safety, had to confront the bloggers to film from a distance.

The issues with the crowd control lingered as Nana Ama McBrown made her way to Osanju's father, Agya K, to commiserate with him.

Shortly after, Nana Ama McBrown left Osanju's funeral disappointed about the situation.

Reports indicate that the actress even had to be transported in and out of the venue in a car that was not her own to ensure that the bloggers did not spot her.

Nana Ama McBrown speaks after Osanju's funeral

According to Nana Ama McBrown, the crowd situation got worse when she arrived at the venue and had to flee for her safety.

The actress recorded a video expressing her frustrations as she left Osanju's funeral. She noted that she feared the teeming crowd could hurt her.

The Onua Show TV host has already been on a long hiatus after undergoing surgery on her arm.

McBrown supports Osanju's family

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Osanju's relatives described the financial support he had received from McBrown.

In a video, the relative said the TikToker had always spoken about receiving money from the actress to purchase his medicine.

Osanju battled leukaemia in the final years of his life and often required support to afford the medicine needed to treat his health.

Source: YEN.com.gh