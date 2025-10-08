US-based Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky has stirred sadness on social media after discovering that her close friend, Getty, had died alone in her room

A viral TikTok video showed police and emergency responders retrieving the body after Yaa Nicky made a report because she had not heard from her for a while

The tragic news sparked sorrowful reactions online, with many lamenting the loneliness of living abroad and the emotional toll it takes on Ghanaians

US-based Kumawood actress Yaa Nicky has stirred sadness on social media after announcing the death of a friend, Getty.

Yaa Nicky stated in a viral TikTok video that Getty had died in her room for two weeks before she was found.

In the video seen by YEN.com.gh, police and emergency responders were seen retrieving the deceased from her home.

According to Yaa Nicky, she had not heard from her friend for a while and went to check on her, only to discover the tragic news.

“Akwatuo mu nsem. I went to check up on her this morning. I was feeling some type of way when I got to her door. I went to the leasing office, and we involved the police. We opened the door, entered, and just to find out she died a couple of weeks ago. RIP Getty,” she said.

The TikTok video shared by Yaa Nicky announcing her friend’s death is below.

Yaa Nicky speaks about life abroad

The tragic death of Yaa Nicky's close friend occurred days after she opened up about how she was enjoying her life abroad.

She told Kwaku Manu that her life had changed after moving to the US, which led to her decision to continue living abroad.

Yaa Nicky stated that she was unable to make ends meet during her time in Ghana, despite being famous and working in the media.

Below is the TikTok video of Yaa Nicky speaking about living abroad.

Reactions to Getty’s death in the USA

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video of Yaa Nicky’s friend, Getty’s death in the USA.

Sarpong Charles said:

"Staying alone abroad is very scary. Quite difficult offering help to accommodate someone, but we should all try one way or the other, not to live alone."

Fiifi Pobee💉🇬🇧 wrote:

"Hmm… Abrokyire ankasa no, obiaa nfa obiaa ho saa oo."

Cutie 🥰 commented:

"Someone came back to Ghana 🇬🇭 and they don’t understand why, very stressful and emotionally damaging place to stay for a long time, hmmm."

EsinamAngel said:

"My biggest fear, to die in someone’s country. God help us."

Ghanaian man in UK found dead in room

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse in the UK was found dead in his room under heartbreaking circumstances.

Samuel Acquah, a father of two who worked at Southend hospital, failed to turn up to work on Monday, August 18, 2025, and was later discovered dead in his room.

According to reports, the Ghanaian had travelled to the UK to work hard to be able to bring his wife and two children to join him abroad.

