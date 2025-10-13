A Ghanaian nurse shared how she turned to a hairdresser after waiting nearly three years for a government posting

The nurse said she completed nursing school in December 2022, but remained unemployed as of October 2025

Her story resonated with many Ghanaians online, as others facing delayed postings praised her decision to learn a trade

A young Ghanaian nurse has shared her emotional journey of turning to hairdressing after being left unposted nearly three years after completing her nursing education.

An unemployed Ghanaian nurse embraces hairdressing amid posting delays.

In a heartwarming video, the young nurse, identified as Dhopecy, recounted that she completed her training on December 10, 2022, but as of October 7, 2025, she is still awaiting posting.

Unemployed Ghanaian nurse turns hairdresser

She claimed that she was frustrated by the long wait with no income and went on to learn a handwork skill, braiding, to survive. In her video, she could be seen confidently braiding a client's hair, signalling her transition from hospital wards to a salon seat.

Her story comes amid the public outcry from unemployed nurses and other health professionals in Ghana who claimed they face a similar fate. According to them, they have been left idle due to delayed postings by the Ghanaian government.

Captioning her post, she said:

"I completed nursing on December 10, 2022 and today is October 7, 2025, and still haven't been posted. Even our senior nurses are crying for their hard-earned money, and it's even sad. So I went to learn handwork skills (braiding) since the Government don't want to post us, and this is how it's going."

Watch her video below:

Reactions to Ghanaian nurse turned hairdresser

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Hetty Akusika wrote:

"You have made the right choice. This hairdressing, if you do it well, you get money. I wanted to go into nursing, but there's no money, so I learned hairdressing for two years. I rented a container for a year, and started my own salon. A year later, I bought my own big container that can contain about 10 clients. Six months later, which was 2024 November, I bought land. This year June I have started building my dream house. How many government workers achieved this in two years?"

Ibrahimlooya125 said:

"Keep up the good work, Bernice."

Gina’s import commented:

"Focus on your handwork ooo.😂 They shouldn’t even post us. We will do business rather. 😂😂"

10toes_n_co wrote:

"If you were told to learn work from the beginning, you’ll say no, but now see how you’re beautifully doing something nice for yourself… Some of you just wanted to divert your talents."

A KNUST alumna makes a public appeal for a job, following years of being unemployed.

