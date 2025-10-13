A video of Prophet Kusi sharing his vision regarding Ghana's upcoming World Cup journey has got people talking

This comes after he called on Ghanaians to pray, indicating that he foresaw Ghana playing their matches in Mexico

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophet's revelation

Popular Ghanaian prophet Paul Kusi Appiah has stirred reactions following his prophetic declaration after Ghana booked its place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the outspoken Kumasi-based prophet opened up about his prophecy regarding the Black Stars' qualification for the 2026 World Cup and the upcoming group-stage draw.

According to Prophet Kusi, he foresaw in a vision that Ghanaians were complaining bitterly after the group-stage draw was announced.

He spoke of widespread concern, with many wondering why the Black Stars’ group was based in Mexico instead of America or Canada.

“Let me congratulate Kurt Okraku for the measures he took. I said Ghana was going to beat Mali home and away. I also said that Ghana would qualify. Ghanaians should pray because, after qualifying, what I saw was not something that brought joy. It was not that Ghana would underperform, but I foresaw Ghanaians complaining. I saw Ghanaians wondering what they were going to do in Mexico. We wanted America or Canada, why were we placed in Mexico?”

He therefore concluded by urging Ghanaians to pray so the Black Stars were not placed in a group where the group matches would be played in Mexico.

"Based on what I saw, we should all plead with God because if are people get to go Canada or America, they will be happy, we should pray that when the ballot is donw we will not be sent to Mexico."

The draw for the 2026 World Cup will happen on December 5 in Washington.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked in over 5,000 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Prophet Kusi's World Cup vision

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the prophecy.

Maurices stated:

“Eeei Ghana pastors... why not give the correct score of the CAR game? For Comoros, we all know Ghana will score them because the Black Stars have never lost a crucial match at home.”

Favour wrote:

“Ghana to Mexico but not America is making sense. It’s bringing some prophecy I listened to from another prophet into reality, that God wants to save Ghanaians.”

Amicus Curiae added:

“If you guys are helping the Black Stars to qualify, why are you not helping them to win the Africa Cup or the World Cup?”

