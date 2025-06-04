A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has turned to social media to appeal for job opportunities, highlighting the challenges faced by young professionals in Ghana’s competitive job market.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Benjamin Kojo Dickson, 24, who graduated with a Second Class Upper in Agribusiness Management, took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message about his struggles with finding employment.

In his post, Dickson expressed the frustration of having earned an excellent academic record but being unable to land a job, despite numerous applications and interviews.

"Seeking employment where I can utilise my exceptional interpersonal skills to engage with customers, foster meaningful connections, and enhance overall customer satisfaction. Ready to make a positive impact," he said in his post.

Please retweet and spread the word and connect me with opportunities

See the post of Kojo Dickson seeking employment below:

Source: YEN.com.gh