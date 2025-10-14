A man claiming to be the representative of a royal family, Boahen Anantuo in Mampong, has challenged the candidacy of Nana Osei Bonsu as the new Mamponghene

The new paramount chief, Nana Osei Bonsu, was nominated after a traditional council gathering on October 13, 2025

The representative of Boahen Anantuo, in a video, explained why the new king cannot be approved

A Ghanaian man by the name Baffuor Owusu has challenged the nomination of Nana Osei Bonsu as the new Mamponghene.

Osei Bonsu, who is believed to be the biological brother of Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II, was outdoored after a traditional gathering in Mampong on October 13, 2025.

According to Baffour Owusu, who is part of the royal Boahen Anantuo family, the new Mamgonghene's nomination process did not adhere to the laid-down guidelines.

He described it as anti-Asante and accused the Mamponghemaa of foul play, saying,

"We were informed that we needed to meet for the candidate to be presented to us privately. So we all gathered at the palace, which was guarded by heavy security. We later learned that the event took place at a private residence, and the new candidate had been carried shoulder high and paraded in public."

Baffour Owusu expressed his hopes that Mamponghemaa's decision to elect her biological brother, Nana Osei Bonsu, as the new Mamponghene would not stand.

Nana Osei Bonsu's nomination is pending approval from the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. When approved, the 51-year-old Germany-based geomatic engineer would be officially inducted as the successor of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who died in April this year.

Who is Nana Osei Bonsu?

The newly nominated Mamponghene Nana Nkansah Osei Bonsu was born on March 14, 1974. His early education was at City of Kumasi School before proceeding to Prempeh College.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geometric Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and further pursued a Master’s degree in Geo-Information and Earth Observation at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, followed by a second Master’s in Computational Science and Engineering from the University of Munich, Germany.

Confusion over Mampong stool stirs reactions

