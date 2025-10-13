Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II has selected Nana Osei Bonsu to succeed the late Mamponghemaa Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

The new candidate to occupy the second most powerful stool in the Asante kingdom was selected after a ceremony on Monday, October 13

A huge frenzy erupted on social media after the new royal leader for Asante Mampong was announced

The Queen Mother of Asante Mampong has announced a nominee to replace the late Mamponghemaa Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who died in April 2025.a

Mamponghemaa Chooses Candidate to Succeed the Late Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu II

The newly nominated king, Nana Osei Bonsu, was officially introduced after a traditional council meeting on October 13, 2025.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the king was carried shoulder high and heralded for his new milestone.

As per Asante customs, Nana Osei Bonsu would be presented to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for approval, after which the nomination process would be completed.

Who is Nana Osei Bonsu?

Nana Osei Bonsu is believed to be the biological brother of Mamponghemaa Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

Born on March 14, 1974, Leslie Nkansah Osei-Bonsu had his early education at City of Kumasi School before proceeding to Prempeh College and later earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geometric Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He further pursued a Master’s degree in Geo-Information and Earth Observation at the University of Twente in the Netherlands, followed by a second Master’s in Computational Science and Engineering from the University of Munich, Germany.

Professionally, Osei-Bonsu has over two decades of experience as a senior software and geospatial systems strategist.

He currently serves as the Product and Service Group Manager at GAF AG, Germany, where he oversees cutting-edge projects in geospatial solutions and digital engineering.

