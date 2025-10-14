Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has clarified why he supports Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP's 2026 flagbearer race

The former Suame MP says his endorsement is based on Bawumia's experience and vision, not personal ambition

Critics claim Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is eyeing the Speaker role or running mate position if NPP returns to power

Former Majority Leader of Ghana's Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has explained why he supports Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s forthcoming flagbearer race

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's critics have said that his support for Dr Bawumia, the immediate former Vice President of Ghana, is driven by personal gains.

The critics say the former legislator is backing Dr Bawumia to be considered as a running mate or become the Speaker of Parliament should the NPP retain power in 2028.

However, speaking to Kumasi-based Pure FM, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the former Member of Parliament for Suame, explained that his support for Dr Bawumia stems from the firm belief that the former Vice President has the experience and vision to lead the NPP.

"I have served my party and country with integrity and commitment. My decisions are guided by principle, not personal interest," he said.



He also called for unity in the party, urging members to focus on the broader vision of sustaining the NPP's development agenda rather than engaging in things that could create divisions among them.



NPP's flagbearer race

The flagbearer race, scheduled for January 31, 2026, will be fiercely contested by five bigwigs of the party.

The aspirants are Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Assin Central, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agric Minister Dr Bryan Acheampong, former Education Minister Yaw Osei Adutwum, and a former General Secretary of the party, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

The main contenders for the election are Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong, with the January 31 elections being the second time the two will be facing off for the flagbearer position of the party.

In November 2023, Dr Bawumia, then as Vice President, defeated Kennedy Agyapong to emerge as the NPP presidential candidate for the 2024 election.

NPP organises balloting for flagbearer aspirants

On Friday, October 10, 2025, the elections committee of the NPP conducted balloting for its flagbearer aspirants ahead of the upcoming presidential primary.

Below are the positions of the flagbearer aspirants on the ballot:

Kennedy Agyapong Dr Bryan Acheampong Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong

Speaking to the media after the balloting, Kwasi Kwarteng said Kennedy Agyapong picking the number one position is a sign of victory for them.

"In terms of PR, in terms of marketing, we feel that this will give us an added advantage. We have always been saying that our campaign is divine. So, for you to be number one, it means that you are even closer to God," he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh