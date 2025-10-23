A Chinese woman’s visit to a Ghanaian community stirred mixed reactions after a child reacted fearfully

In a viral video, the young girl screamed and cried 'obroni' as the woman tried to take her from her mother's arms

The surrounding women laughed off the moment, with the Chinese visitor joking that she looked like a villain

A video has sparked mixed reactions on social media after the cross-cultural interaction of a Chinese woman with a local Ghanaian community.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a foreign woman of Chinese origin decided to share a moment or two with a young Ghanaian child during a visit to a local community.

Chinese lady shares encounter with Ghanaian child

What could have been a heartwarming moment between the Obroni and the young child sadly ended in a way nobody saw coming.

The young Ghanaian child had a strong, fearful reaction upon encountering the Chinese woman, likely seeing someone like her for the first time.

The young girl began to cry hysterically as the woman tried to carry her away from her mother, shouting 'obroni,' a common Ghanaian term used to refer to a foreigner, particularly someone with light skin.

The situation was met with great amusement by the surrounding Ghanaian women and the Chinese woman herself.

While the local women laughed and playfully teased the crying child in Twi, the foreigner took the moment in her stride, joking in Mandarin that she must 'look like a bad person' to elicit such a reaction.

The clip highlighted a relatable experience where a child's unfiltered response to the unfamiliar becomes a moment of shared laughter and connection among adults from different backgrounds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Chinese woman, Ghanaian child's interaction

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@zy_uglyvillian said:

"See how normal this is? If it was the other way round, you'd be seeing 'racism' galore in comments."

@AfiMeg wrote:

"I understand this baby. It’s just like seeing a real-life mannequin in a mall trying to talk to you. Of course you’d freak out. She probably hasn’t seen an Obroni person before."

@___Knorrtei commented:

"This ain't funny. My nephew had a panic attack the first time he saw his dad's white friend. Poor boy hid in the room till late, ate & slept there."

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"This is exactly how white kids will react when we get too close, so we try not to touch them."

@attrakta said:

"People dey overly overthink ... It's kiddies dem things. Some of them don't want to leave the hands of their parents. Even you yourself you go there to take her, she won't come down. I know one kid, she is worse than this. She does it even to family members."

Obroni comments on Ghana's bride price tradition

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a German man had recounted his surprise at finding out that he would have to pay a bride price for his Ghanaian lover.

In the trending video, the Obroni said that he was told the payment was to compensate the bride’s father for her education, which sparked a debate.

